Romelu Lukaku Struggling to Justify £75M Fee, Says Alan Shearer

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Premier League top scorer Alan Shearer believes Romelu Lukaku is struggling to live up to his £75 million price tag following his poor performance in Manchester United's 2-1 defeat to Manchester City on Sunday.

Per MailOnline's Tom Farmery, Shearer said on Match of the Day 2:

"He's not doing enough in games—and I hate saying it—to justify his fee.

"He looks to be lacking in confidence, two in 13 now, but in his defence with some of the balls and some of the service he was feeding on scraps. Everything seems a second or two too slow and by the time he's made his mind up it's gone."

The Belgian arrived at United in the summer and enjoyed an electric start to his Red Devils career as he bagged 11 goals in his first 10 games, but he has now scored just twice in a 13-match spell stretching back to September.

Lukaku had the chance to grab a late equaliser against City at Old Trafford but failed to beat Ederson at close range.

On the chance, Shearer added: "From a centre-forward's point of view that's what makes the difference between the very good strikers and the good strikers. You get one chance like that, and it has to be in the back of the net."

Football writer Liam Canning is in agreement with the Newcastle United legend:

Meanwhile, the Guardian's Barney Ronay alluded to Lukaku's struggles in front of goal when discussing reports of a bust-up between United and City in the tunnel after the match:

It was a day to forget at both ends for the striker as he could have prevented both of City's goals, having failed to clear a corner for David Silva's opener and then a free-kick for Nicolas Otamendi's effort.

The performance will have done little to help his reputation as a flat-track bully who is effective against smaller teams, per MOTD's Twitter feed:

Shearer's assessment of Lukaku appears to be accurate—he seems devoid of the confidence he so readily displayed earlier in the campaign, and that can make a significant difference when it comes to finishing chances.

Likewise, those chances have not been so free-flowing in recent months as United have been without Paul Pogba, who was out with a hamstring injury and then missed the City match after he picked up a red card against Arsenal.

It is of no coincidence the 24-year-old's only goals since September have come with the Frenchman on the pitch, and Pogba did his team-mate no favours in getting himself suspended.

The goals will return to Lukaku's game at some point—he's proved himself to be a prolific goalscorer wherever he's been when given the chance—but United need that to happen sooner rather than later as they're now 11 points behind City.

Pogba's return from his ban will help, but manager Jose Mourinho must also do what he can to instil confidence in his striker.