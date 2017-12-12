Premier League Week 17 Fixtures: EPL TV Schedule, Live Stream and Picks

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

The Premier League is primed for another batch of midweek fixtures in Week 17, when Manchester City will be hoping to extend their lead at the summit.

Pep Guardiola's side have surged 11 points clear at the top following Sunday's 2-1 derby victory at Manchester United, a result that appears to have all but ended the title chase before the year is out.

Elsewhere, Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal will all be looking to return to their best after missing out on wins in Week 16.

The Blues travel to Huddersfield Town on Tuesday, while Liverpool will play host to West Bromwich Albion, and the Gunners seek to end their two-match winless run with a visit to West Ham United.

Read on as we break down the Week 17 schedule and look at some of the biggest matchups on the slate, complete with score predictions, live-stream and television information.

Premier League Week 17 Fixtures, Predictions (UK/US TV Info)

Tuesday, Dec. 12

Burnley 1-0 Stoke City, 7:45 p.m. p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET (Sky Sports/NBC Sports Gold)

Crystal Palace 1-1 Watford, 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET (NBC Sports Gold)

Huddersfield Town 1-2 Chelsea, 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET (BT Sport 1/NBC Sports Gold)

Wednesday, Dec. 13

Newcastle United 1-2 Everton, 7:45 p.m. p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET (NBC Sports Gold)

Southampton 1-1 Leicester City, 7:45 p.m. p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET (NBC Sports Gold)

Swansea City 0-3 Manchester City, 7:45 p.m. p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET (NBC Sports Gold)

Liverpool 4-1 West Bromwich Albion, 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET (NBC Sports Gold)

Manchester United 2-0 Bournemouth, 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET (NBC Sports Gold)

Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 Brighton & Hove Albion, 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET (NBC Sports Gold)

West Ham United 2-2 Arsenal, 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET (BT Sport 1/NBC Sports Gold)

Viewers in the United States can stream specified matches on NBC Sports App or fuboTV. Audiences in the United Kingdom can tune in via Sky Go or the BT Sport App.

Revived Reds Return to Form

Both Liverpool and Manchester United were disappointed by Sunday's results, with the former drawing 1-1 at home to Everton in the Merseyside derby while the Red Devils suffered a 2-1 defeat to Man City.

Most would agree Liverpool deserved to beat a Toffees team that had only a couple of shots at goal and equalised through a questionable penalty, with manager Jurgen Klopp being one of them, via ESPN FC:

The Merseysiders should have an easier time of things against a West Bromwich Albion side that has proved to be limited under first Tony Pulis and now Alan Pardew this season and has scored just four goals in eight trips away from home.

United, meanwhile, play host to Bournemouth on Wednesday and also have redemption on their minds after a 2-1 home defeat to league leaders City. James Ducker of the Telegraph laid some of the blame at the Red Devils manager's feet:

The Cherries will likely have the dubious honour of taking on a United team looking to vent their frustration after the derby loss.

Sunday's loss aside, United have been close to impenetrable at home this season—they've still only conceded three times in eight Old Trafford outings this term. Bournemouth will struggle to add to that tally despite Jermain Defoe's brace in Saturday's 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace.

Hammers Block Gunners' Sight

No sooner had West Ham United manager David Moyes notched a 1-0 win over Premier League champions Chelsea, he now has to lead his side in a home clash against Arsenal on Wednesday.

Saturday's win over the Blues—thanks to a well-taken Marko Arnautovic winner—ended a six-match winless run for the Hammers and handed Moyes a much-needed jump-start at London Stadium:

A reinvigorated West Ham showed more grit and tactical shape against Chelsea than has been evident in many of their displays this term, and Arsenal will require another stubborn performance if they are to take a result.

What's more, the manager's decision to drop England goalkeeper Joe Hart in favour of Adrian had a direct impact on the outcome, as noted by BBC Sport's Simon Stone:

It looks likely the Spaniard will keep his place between the sticks, just one of the early changes employed by Moyes that could see his team's fortunes turn.

Arsenal had to battle to steal a 1-1 draw at Southampton on Sunday and have won just two of their eight away league games this season, and they will be facing a boosted West Ham team at the wrong time to improve that record.