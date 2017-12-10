Matt Harvey Trade Rumors: Mets Have Talked with 2 Teams About Dealing SP

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The New York Mets have discussed trading starting pitcher Matt Harvey with at least two MLB teams, the New York Daily News' Kristie Ackert reported Sunday.

Ackert spoke to a source who said the Mets were offering Harvey as a trade chip to acquire a relief pitcher. The source added the team appears to be more willing to shop Harvey than fellow right-handers Seth Lugo or Robert Gsellman.

A few years ago, the idea the Mets would potentially trade Harvey would've seemed ridiculous. He finished fourth in the National League Cy Young Award voting, which was his first full season in the majors.

Now, the Mets may struggle to get anything worthwhile in return for the 28-year-old.

Harvey's 2016 season ended when he had surgery to address his thoracic outlet syndrome diagnosis. Upon returning the mound in 2017, he struggled mightily before a broken bone in his shoulder knocked him out for some of June and all of July and August.

In 19 appearances last season, Harvey had a 6.70 ERA and a 6.37 FIP, according to Baseball Reference. Most concerning, his fastball averaged 94.42 mph in 2017, which was two full mph below his average from his All-Star season in 2013 (96.96 mph), per Brooks Baseball.

Throw in the fact Harvey is under team control for one more year, and his value is even more suspect. Should he have another underwhelming year, then any trade will be wash. A big season from Harvey, on the other hand, could price him out of an extension with his new team.

If any team is genuinely interested in adding Harvey, it would be better off waiting until he possibly hits free agency following the 2018 season.