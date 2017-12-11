NFL Playoff Schedule 2017-18: TV Info, Predictions for AFC and NFC Matchups

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

There are still three-plus weeks remaining in the NFL season, but the playoff scenario is taking shape.

When the dust settles on Dec. 31 and the final regular-season games are in the books, the postseason specifics will come to the forefront.

The wild-card round of the playoffs will commence on January 6 and conclude January 7, while the divisional playoffs will be played January 13 and 14. The AFC title game will be televised by CBS, and the NFC title game will be broadcast by Fox on January 21. Super Bowl LII will be played in Minneapolis February 4 and will be televised by NBC.

The Philadelphia Eagles (11-2) regained the No. 1 spot in the NFC in Week 14 with their 43-35 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. While the game was clearly one of the most entertaining played this season, the Eagles were not all smiles after the game.

Carson Wentz was injured in the second half, and head coach Doug Pederson stated the quarterback's season is over after the results of an MRI on Monday.

The Minnesota Vikings (10-3) are in the No. 2 spot even though they lost to the Carolina Panthers (9-4) Sunday. The Rams (9-4) are in the No. 3 spot, and the New Orleans Saints (9-4) are holding the No. 4 spot.

The Panthers are in the first wild-card spot, while the defending NFC champion Atlanta Falcons (8-5) moved into the No. 6 spot when the Seattle Seahawks (8-5) lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday.

The Detroit Lions (7-6), Green Bay Packers (7-6) and Dallas Cowboys (7-6) are still in contention, and even the Arizona Cardinals (6-7) have a slim chance of getting into the postseason.

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

In the AFC, the Pittsburgh Steelers (11-2) held onto the top spot after their thrilling come-from-behind 39-38 victory over the Baltimore Ravens (8-5) Sunday night, and that allowed them to move ahead of the New England Patriots (10-2).

"We'll do whatever it takes to win a football game, by 30 or by three," quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said, per Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "We just want to win the football game."

The Patriots will be on the road Monday night to play the Miami Dolphins (5-7), and a victory would keep them in the No. 2 position. The Steelers host the Patriots in the Week 15 Sunday night game, and the winner of that game will move into the top spot in the conference.

The Jacksonville Jaguars (9-4) are in the No. 3 spot as they lead the AFC South, and the Kansas City Chiefs (7-6) still have a tiebreaker advantage over the Los Angeles Chargers (7-6) in the AFC West.

The Ravens and the Tennessee Titans (8-5) are in the two wild-card spots. The Chargers and Buffalo Bills (7-6) are a game behind.

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Predictions

We see the Eagles and Vikings holding onto the top two spots in the NFC. However, the Wentz injury should give the top position to Minnesota and the No. 2 position to Philadelphia.

The Rams will win the NFC West and take the No. 3 spot, while the Saints will get the No. 4 spot and the NFC South title.

Look for the Falcons and Packers to take the Nos. 5 and 6 spots. Green Bay will likely have Aaron Rodgers back in Week 15 against Carolina, and we see the Packers winning that game and propelling them to the playoffs. The Panthers will lose one of their other two games (against Tampa Bay and at Atlanta).

Look for New England and Pittsburgh to take the top two spots in the AFC. We expect New England to find a way to outlast the Steelers in Week 15 and earn home-field advantage in the AFC playoffs.

The Jaguars will command the No. 3 spot and the AFC South title, while the Chargers will win the AFC West. They will take the lead in the division when they beat the Chiefs Saturday night.

The Ravens and Bills will win the two wild-card spots. We don't see the Titans winning any more games, while the Bills can win two of their last three games.