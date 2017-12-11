NFL Power Rankings Week 15: Predictions for Post-Monday Night Football Standings

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Week 14 in the NFL was packed full of games with major playoff implications and the action on the field fully lived up to expectations.

While a number of teams picked up big wins on Sunday, no one made a statement quite like the Jacksonville Jaguars, who frustrated the Seattle Seahawks all afternoon en route to a 30-24 victory.

As a result of Sunday's win, the Jaguars are among the teams on the rise in this week's power rankings. Here's a look at how all 32 teams stack up heading into Monday Night Football, followed by a closer look at a few key teams:

1. New England Patriots (10-2)

2. Pittsburgh Steelers (11-2)

3. Philadelphia Eagles (11-2)

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (9-4)

5. Minnesota Vikings (10-3)

6. New Orleans Saints (9-4)

7. Los Angeles Rams (9-4)

8. Seattle Seahawks (8-5)

9. Carolina Panthers (9-4)

10. Los Angeles Chargers (7-6)

11. Atlanta Falcons (8-5)

12. Baltimore Ravens (7-6)

13. Dallas Cowboys (7-6)

14. Kansas City Chiefs (7-6)

15. Detroit Lions (7-6)

16. Tennessee Titans (8-5)

17. Buffalo Bills (7-6)

18. Arizona Cardinals (6-7)

19. Green Bay Packers (7-6)

20. Oakland Raiders (6-7)

21. Cincinnati Bengals (5-8)

22. Washington Redskins (5-8)

23. New York Jets (5-8)

24. San Francisco 49ers (3-10)

25. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-9)

26. Miami Dolphins (5-7)

27. Denver Broncos (4-9)

28. Houston Texans (4-9)

29. Chicago Bears (4-9)

30. Indianapolis Colts (3-10)

31. New York Giants (2-11)

32. Cleveland Browns (0-13)

10. Los Angeles Chargers

Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

The Chargers entered the month of October winless but have managed to win seven of their last nine games and are one of the hottest teams in the NFL.

Philip Rivers hasn't led the Chargers to the postseason since 2013, and he hasn't led them to a division title since 2009. Both of those streaks could come to an end in the coming weeks.

Despite the late-season surge, Los Angeles is still on the outside of the AFC playoff picture, for now, but thanks to the slumping Chiefs, the Chargers still control their own destiny.

The Chargers and Chiefs will meet on Saturday night in Kansas City, with the winner taking over sole possession of first place in the AFC West.

Given the way the Chargers defense is playing—they've held three straight opponents under 14 points—Los Angeles should be considered the favorite to take control of the division race.

19. Green Bay Packers

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

As soon as Aaron Rodgers is back on the field—which could be in Week 15 against the Panthers—the Packers will be a far better team than their current placement in the power rankings. However, there are still enough holes on Green Bay's roster to raise concerns about their ability to contend, even with a healthy Rodgers.

Entering Sunday, Browns rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer was completing barely over 50 percent of his pass attempts and had thrown just six touchdowns all season. Yet somehow, the Packers porous secondary allowed Kizer to go 20-of-28 and throw three touchdown passes.

Any defense capable of getting picked apart by the Browns is not ready to play deep into January, regardless of the quality of their starting quarterback.

So while Rodgers' return will help, this team still has some glaring flaws on defense that need to be addressed before Green Bay can think about Super Bowl contention again.

24. San Francisco 49ers

Tim Warner/Getty Images

The 49ers may have one of the worst records in the league, but it's clear they're a different team with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo at the helm.

San Francisco is now 2-0 with Garoppolo as the starter and has won three of its last four games overall.

Those three wins came against the Giants, Bears and Texans, so the 49ers haven't exactly proved themselves against stiff competition yet. However, Garoppolo will get his chance to go up against three potential playoff teams down the stretch.

San Francisco closes out its season against the Titans, Jaguars and Rams and could play the role of spoiler in any of those games. With another win or two against higher caliber opponents, it might be reasonable for the 49ers to enter the offseason with legitimate hopes of competing in the NFC in 2018.