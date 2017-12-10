    Red Sox Pitcher Steven Wright Arrested on Domestic Assault Charge

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 10, 2017

    Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Steven Wright throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Friday, April 7, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

    Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Steven Wright was arrested Friday on a domestic assault charge.

    WEEI.com's Rob Bradford shared a copy of Wright's mugshot:

    Wright's lawyer, Alex Little, shared a statement on behalf of Wright's family, saying the 33-year-old right-hander had a verbal argument at his home but "did not raise his hand at anyone during the incident." NBC Sports Boston's Evan Drellich shared the full statement:

    The Red Sox also released a statement, per MassLive.com's Christopher Smith: "We are aware of the incident involving Steven. This is certainly a matter that the Red Sox take very seriously. It is my understanding that both local police and Major League Baseball are looking into this and for that reason, the club won't have any further comment at this time."

    According to Drellich, the MLB department of investigations is looking into the allegations.

    In August 2015, MLB and the MLB Players Association agreed to a new domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.

    Aroldis Chapman was suspended for 30 games in March 2016 to become the first player punished under the policy. Jose Reyes also received a 51-game suspension in May 2016.

    Reyes was arrested on domestic violence charges in October 2015, while Chapman was the subject of a criminal investigation by authorities in Florida. Neither player was found guilty of a crime.

