DeMarcus Lawrence Rips Officials for Lack of Holding Calls: 'F--k the Refs'

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence went on an expletive-laden rant about officiating following Sunday's 30-10 win over the New York Giants.

"When's the last time you heard: 'Holding, offense,'" Lawrence asked reporters after the game. "F--k the refs, and that's all I'm going to say."

Lawrence, who has 13.5 sacks on the season, was held to four tackles but had two quarterback hits.

"The refs are out there for nothing, so we just came out and did our job," Lawrence said. "I didn't seeing a holding call in the last five games, and it's ridiculous that the refs are out here just looking at me getting tackled by offensive linemen. It's like, 'C'mon, if you're going to be out here, do your job."

The Cowboys as a team failed to bring down Eli Manning once despite his attempting 46 passes. Lawrence's two hits on Manning were a team high, and the team had five overall.

As the Star-Telegram's Stefan Stevenson noted, Dallas opponents have been called for holding on the line of scrimmage only twice in the last 10 games. Lawrence said there is a difference between the calls given in favor of the quarterbacks, compared to those given to the defensive linemen.

"I have a family to come home to. If you're trying protect quarterbacks, you've got to protect me too," he said. "If you're going to do it, you have to do it on both sides. If you're going to call some B.S. on my O-line, you got to call on their O-line too."