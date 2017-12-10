    Kayvon Webster's Ankle Injury vs. Eagles Diagnosed as Ruptured Achilles

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 10, 2017

    Los Angeles Rams cornerback Kayvon Webster is taken off the field after being injured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Rams cornerback Kayvon Webster suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in Sunday's 43-35 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles, Rams coach Sean McVay confirmed, according to ESPN.com's Alden Gonzalez.

    The injury will end Webster's 2017 season.

    Webster tweeted after the game:

    Compounding matters, McVay also said Trumaine Johnson is in the NFL's concussion protocol, per Gonzalez, so the Rams could be without both of their starting cornerbacks when they face off with the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15.

    The game could be pivotal in the NFC West title race. Despite their loss Sunday, the Rams remain a game ahead of the Seahawks in the division. Should Seattle prevail next Sunday, however, it would not only be tied with Los Angeles at 9-5 but also own the head-to-head tiebreaker.

    With so much on the line, Webster's absence would be enough of a blow for the Rams against Seattle. Take Johnson out of the equation as well, and the secondary becomes a major concern for Los Angeles.

