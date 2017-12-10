Report: Jerry Jones Tried to Halt Roger Goodell Extension Talks for 6 Months

Matt Dunham/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones attempted to delay NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's latest extension before it was signed.

According to Seth Wickersham of ESPN, "Jones put forth a resolution to table the contract talks for six months."

Though Goodell ended up signing a new deal worth up to $200 million over five years Wednesday, the resolution still gives Jones the ability to voice concerns about several key issues.

In his proposal, Jones asked for a moratorium that would delay any finalization of a contract extension. He asked for voting to be done with secret ballots but reportedly only got about five total owners on his side.

Jones and Goodell have had notable disagreements over the past few months, ranging from player discipline to falling ratings.

After Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was suspended for six games because of domestic violence allegations, the team's owner went after the commissioner.

"I'm gonna come after you with everything I have," he reportedly said in August, per Don Van Natta Jr. and Wickersham of ESPN.

The two also took different sides on the issue of player demonstrations during the national anthem, with Jones believing players should be punished. The 75-year-old also threatened to sue the league over Goodell's next contract.

This feud between two of the league's most important personalities will likely only grow with the commissioner's job now more secure.