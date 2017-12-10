Report: Carson Wentz's Knee Injury Feared to Be Torn ACL; Will Undergo Testing

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Carson Wentz's dream season appears to be over.

The Philadelphia Eagles believe their MVP-candidate quarterback suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Rams, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. An MRI is scheduled to confirm the injury, which happened on a touchdown drive in the third quarter. Initial tests don't show a complete tear, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, who added Wentz will undergo an MRI Monday and the team isn't giving up hope.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson told reporters they'll know the severity of the injury after the testing. Wentz would send out a tweet after the game lauding the fact the Eagles had clinched the NFC East in the win:

Wentz suffered the injury on a play in which he scrambled into the end zone on a touchdown that was called back because of holding. He stayed in the game and threw a touchdown pass to Alshon Jeffery later in the drive but was removed before the next series.

Backup Nick Foles came in the game and led the Eagles to a comeback victory over the Rams, who would have been tied with the Eagles at 10-3 with a victory.

Philadelphia's win clinched the NFC East and a playoff spot, and it would have been the favorite for the top seed in the conference had Wentz not gone down with an injury. Foles will be the Eagles' starter with Wentz out of the lineup.