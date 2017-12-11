NFL Playoff Picture 2017: Week 15 Wild-Card Odds and Super Bowl Standings

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos finished in first place in the AFC West six times between 1983-1996, which were the first 14 seasons of legendary quarterback John Elway's career. They made the Super Bowl three times during that span (1986, 1987, 1989) but never won the big one.

Oddly enough, Denver's first Super Bowl win came as a wild card in 1997. Although it's an uncommon occurrence, it's possible for wild-card teams in the NFL to reach the Super Bowl or even win it all (the 2010 Green Bay Packers were the last team to do so).

Here's a look at the latest NFL standings, alongside a look at the wild-card chances of teams fighting to make the playoffs. The focus here is on teams that either (a) are in wild-card position or (b) are on the outside looking in but within two games of a wild-card spot.

AFC Standings

Division Leaders

1. Pittsburgh Steelers: 11-2

2. New England Patriots: 10-2

3. Jacksonville Jaguars: 9-4

4. Kansas City Chiefs: 7-6

Wild Card

5. Tennessee Titans: 8-5

6. Buffalo Bills: 7-6

In the Hunt

7. Baltimore Ravens: 7-6

8. Los Angeles Chargers: 7-6

9. Oakland Raiders: 6-7

10. Miami Dolphins: 5-7

AFC Wild-Card Playoff Odds and Breakdown

Baltimore Ravens: 1:4

Los Angeles Chargers: 1:4

Tennessee Titans: 4:6

Buffalo Bills: EVEN

Oakland Raiders: 10:1

Miami Dolphins: 25:1

Odds are writer projections.

The Baltimore Ravens' path to the AFC playoffs is simple: If they win the games they are supposed to win (which is to say all three they have remaining), they should get in. Anything can happen, of course, but the Ravens face the winless Cleveland Browns, the 5-8 Cincinnati Bengals and the 4-9 Indianapolis Colts down the stretch. They'll take a wild-card spot.

The Los Angeles Chargers may not even be in the wild-card conversation next week as they face their co-AFC West leader (the Kansas City Chiefs) on Sunday. With a win, the Bolts will move to 8-6 and a hold on the AFC West lead with matchups against the Oakland Raiders (at home) and New York Jets (on the road) left. Look for them to pull it off and win the division crown.

The Tennessee Titans are in serious trouble despite their solid 8-5 record. Namely, their schedule is tough, featuring games against the 9-4 Jacksonville Jaguars, the 9-4 Los Angeles Rams and a San Francisco 49ers team that is 2-0 in the Jimmy Garoppolo era. They could even conceivably lose out as other teams pass them up for the playoffs.

The Buffalo Bills could be that team as long as they take care of business against the five-win Miami Dolphins, who they play twice in three weeks. That's easier said than done, of course, as divisional matchups are always tricky, but the table is set for the Bills to sneak in at 9-7 (a date with the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium almost seems like a certain loss).

The Oakland Raiders are a game behind a playoff spot and still need to face the 7-6 Dallas Cowboys in addition to the 11-2 Philadelphia Eagles and 7-6 Chargers on the road. Their playoff chances are slim.

The Miami Dolphins will drop to 5-8 barring a massive upset against the New England Patriots on Monday, which will essentially push them out of contention.

NFC Standings

Division Leaders

1. Philadelphia Eagles: 11-2

2. Minnesota Vikings: 10-3

3. Los Angeles Rams: 9-4

4. New Orleans Saints: 9-4

Wild Card

5. Carolina Panthers: 9-4

6. Atlanta Falcons: 8-5

In the Hunt

7. Seattle Seahawks: 8-5

8. Detroit Lions: 7-6

9. Green Bay Packers: 7-6

10. Dallas Cowboys: 7-6

11. Arizona Cardinals: 6-7

NFC Wild-Card Odds and Breakdown

Carolina Panthers: 1:5

Atlanta Falcons: EVEN

Seattle Seahawks: EVEN

Detroit Lions: 8:1

Green Bay Packers: 10:1

Dallas Cowboys: 20:1

Arizona Cardinals: 50:1

Odds are writer projections.

The Carolina Panthers should get in thanks to their one-game edge on the rest of the wild-card field, coupled with a game against the 4-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home in which they should be heavy favorites. Even if they lose to the Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons, their 10-6 record could push them in barring a bizarre tiebreaking scenario.

The Atlanta Falcons also play the Bucs, who wide receiver Julio Jones went for 253 receiving yards and two touchdowns against recently. Games with New Orleans and Carolina also loom, however, and neither will be easy by any means. However, Atlanta has one big advantage over its closest wild-card competitor (the Seattle Seahawks), and that's a win against them to earn the head-to-head tiebreaker.

The Seattle Seahawks are in some trouble. They are going to face the Dallas Cowboys in suspended running back Ezekiel Elliott's return to the field. The 'Hawks also still need to face the Los Angeles Rams, although that game will be in the friendly confines of CenturyLink Field.

The problem is the aforementioned tiebreaker, though, so Seattle would almost certainly need to jump over Atlanta in the standings entirely just to make the playoffs.

The Detroit Lions have the benefit of a manageable ledger. They are favorites against the 4-9 Chicago Bears at home on Sunday, which should (but not definitely by any means) end as a Detroit win.

They might be seeing quarterback Aaron Rodgers behind center for the Green Bay Packers on New Year's Eve, but that game is in Detroit in what could be a classic back-and-forth affair.

Otherwise, Detroit has the 5-8 Cincinnati Bengals, who seemingly ran out of gas for the 2017 campaign during a 33-7 loss to the Bears on Sunday.

The Packers' path to the postseason is rough even if Rodgers is back this Sunday (per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, he should return if he gets medical clearance this week). They have road games with the 9-4 Panthers and 7-6 Lions and a home date with the 10-3 Vikings. That's a tough stretch for any team to go 3-0 against.

The Dallas Cowboys' "easiest" game left is a matchup with the 6-7 Oakland Raiders in the Black Hole. Otherwise, they'll host the Seahawks and visit Philadelphia, neither of which will be easy. Dallas' playoff hopes are slim even with Elliott back on Christmas Eve.

At this point, it looks like 10 wins is needed to get into the field, so even if the Arizona Cardinals run the table, they'll be on the outside looking in barring a few teams ahead of them losing out.