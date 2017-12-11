NFL Week 15 Predictions: Initial Vegas Odds, Lines, Spreads and Projections

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Following the Monday Night Football contest between the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots, the NFL regular season will be down to its final three gameweeks.

Plenty is at stake in both conferences, and some potential playoff teams will be squaring off against each other in pivotal late-season matchups.

Here's an early look at the Week 15 slate, with odds, per OddsShark, and predictions for each contest.

Denver Broncos (-2, 41 O/U) at Indianapolis Colts

Pick: Colts 20, Broncos 17

Although the Denver Broncos' No Fly Zone secondary is still formidable, Indianapolis Colts wideout T.Y. Hilton's speed is best utilized on fast tracks like the one at Lucas Oil Stadium, where he seemingly breaks off a massive reception every other week.

He will be the difference in a close Colts win.

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions (-6.5, 43.5 O/U)

Pick: Lions 24, Bears 13

The Detroit Lions are in must-win mode as they look to return to the playoffs. The Chicago Bears should be a tough test for them, however, as they nearly picked off Detroit in November before losing 27-24.

This time, the game will be in Detroit's Ford Field. With their season on the brink, the Lions' passing attack will be the key in a two-score victory.

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs (EVEN, 45.5 O/U)

Pick: Chargers 21, Chiefs 20

The Los Angeles Chargers have won seven of their past nine games and look like one of the five best teams in the NFL. Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs have lost six of their past eight matchups.

Although Kansas City got back on track with a win against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, the Bolts are too strong. They will pull away with a road victory and take the AFC West lead.

Arizona Cardinals at Washington Redskins (-4.5, 44 O/U)

Pick: Cardinals 24, Redskins 17

It's hard to put much faith in the Washington Redskins. They struggled to beat the 2-11 New York Giants on Thanksgiving Day before being crushed by the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers in back-to-back weeks.

Look for a big game from Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald in the nation's capital.

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars (-11.5, 39.5 O/U)

Pick: Jaguars 38, Texans 7

The Jacksonville Jaguars crushed the Houston Texans 29-7 at NRG Stadium in Week 1, and they face that same team Sunday on their own field.

Jacksonville is 9-4 and well on track to make the postseason thanks to a fantastic defense and an offense that has defied preseason expectations. Meanwhile, Houston is 4-8 and playing out the string after the team suffered serious injuries to key players.

The Jags should win easily in the blowout of the week.

Baltimore Ravens (-7) at Cleveland Browns

Pick: Ravens 20, Browns 10

A star is emerging in the Baltimore Ravens backfield, as Alex Collins dominated the tough Pittsburgh Steelers to the tune of 166 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown. Although the Ravens lost 39-38 Sunday, they look much improved from when they lost 44-7 to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3.

Against the winless Cleveland Browns, Collins and the Ravens should not have trouble.

Cincinnati Bengals at Minnesota Vikings (-10.5, 42 O/U)

Pick: Vikings 34, Bengals 10

The Cincinnati Bengals just lost 33-7 to the four-win Chicago Bears. They likely won't do much better against the 10-win Minnesota Vikings on the road.

Cincinnati wide receiver A.J. Green is always a force to be reckoned with, but he faces a tough matchup with Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes. If Rhodes slows Green down, this could be a blowout.

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks (-1, 47.5 O/U)

Pick: Seahawks 24, Rams 23

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson may have thrown three interceptions against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, but his perseverance in the face of consistent Jaguar pressure was impressive, as he also managed to toss three scores.

Wilson returns home in Week 15 to face a Los Angeles Rams team whose defense won't bring as much pressure (in fairness, Jacksonville has the best defense in football). The 2017 MVP front-runner will lead the Hawks to a win.

Dallas Cowboys (-2.5, 46 O/U) at Oakland Raiders

Pick: Raiders 24, Cowboys 23

This game is a hard one to figure out.

The Oakland Raiders, on paper, have one of the best offenses in football, but it hasn't performed up to expectations this year. The Dallas Cowboys have won their past two games without suspended running back Ezekiel Elliott, but they were against the five-win Washington Redskins and two-win New York Giants.

This projects as a close game. Flip a coin to determine this winner, or just give the edge to the home team.

Atlanta Falcons (-4.5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Pick: Falcons 27, Buccaneers 17

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense will be missing star defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, whose season may be over because of a biceps injury, per Florida Football Insiders' Roy Cummings.

Without him, the Bucs will have even more trouble slowing down the Atlanta Falcons, who scored 34 points in their previous matchup, thanks in part to wide receiver Julio Jones and his 253 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Tennessee Titans at San Francisco 49ers (-2, 44 O/U)

You read that line right: The 3-10 San Francisco 49ers are two-point favorites against the 8-5 Tennessee Titans. It's a testament to how much the Vegas sportsbooks respect new 49ers starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who won his first two starts (both on the road) with the team.

Expect that winning streak to hit three with a victory Sunday, as the Tennessee Titans offense has not fared well this year, emphasized by a seven-point performance against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 14.

New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers (-2.5)

Pick: Steelers 24, Patriots 23

Steelers wideout Antonio Brown is unstoppable, which he proved when he caught 11 passes for 213 yards Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

He seems invincible and will present a near-impossible matchup for the New England Patriots, whose defense has improved a lot since September but will have a hard time dealing with the scorching-hot Brown.

Green Bay Packers at Carolina Panthers (No Line)

Pick: Panthers 31, Packers 27 (assuming Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers starts)

No line exists for this game yet as the status of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has not been confirmed. Rodgers suffered a broken collarbone earlier this season but could return for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers if he receives medical clearance, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

If he plays, this game could emerge as a classic shootout, much like the one the two teams played back in 2015, when Carolina won 37-29.

In the end, give the slight edge to Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, who has done a fantastic job running the ball this year and gaining key first downs.

New York Jets at New Orleans Saints (No Line)

Pick: Saints 31, Jets 7 (assuming New York Jets quarterback Bryce Petty starts)

New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown suffered a broken left hand against the Denver Broncos Sunday. There is no line for the game because of that news, but Jets head coach Todd Bowles told the press second-string signal-caller Bryce Petty will be the starter.

Regardless of which player starts for the Jets at quarterback, the New Orleans Saints are the much better team and should have no issue with Gang Green at home. New Orleans has only lost once in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome this year, and that was against the 10-2 New England Patriots in September.

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants (No Line)

Pick: Eagles 24, Giants 10 (assuming Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles starts)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, who established himself as an MVP candidate after 13 games, may have suffered a torn left ACL against the Los Angeles Rams, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

No line exists for the game until the extent of Wentz's injury is known. If he can't go, then backup Nick Foles will play Sunday. Hopefully Wentz's knee injury is not as severe as feared. In the event it is, it will be impossible for the Eagles to replace his game-breaking ability and intangibles.

However, Foles can do an adequate job as a fill-in (he once threw seven touchdowns in a game in 2013), and he's facing a 2-11 New York Giants team that just allowed 30 points to the Ezekiel Elliott-less Dallas Cowboys at home. Philly should move to 12-2 after Sunday.

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills (No Line)

Pick: Bills 24, Dolphins 17 (assuming Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor starts)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor missed Sunday's game with the Indianapolis Colts because of a knee injury, but he was considered a game-time decision beforehand. That seems to bode well for his chances to suit up one full week later. Until his game-day status is known, though, no line will be in place.

The Bills are coming off a 13-7 overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts in a heavy snowstorm. They are in a playoff position and have the chance to break an 18-year postseason drought. At home against a five-win Miami Dolphins team that are just 1-5 in their past six games, the Bills should take care of business.