Nathan Peterman Placed in Concussion Protocol After Bills Win vs. Colts

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

Buffalo Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman was forced to leave his second career start after taking a big hit during Sunday's 13-7 win over the Indianapolis Colts at New Era Field. He did not return as the Bills turned to Joe Webb to finish the game.

According to WGR 550 after the game, Peterman was placed in the concussion protocol.

The rookie fifth-round pick made a forgettable first start in Week 11, throwing five interceptions in the first half before giving way to Tyrod Taylor. While Taylor returned to the top of the depth chart, a knee injury opened the door back up for Peterman.

Although Sunday's game was played in a snowstorm, Peterman fared better in limited opportunities, finishing 5-of-10 for 57 yards and a touchdown. He also had 10 rushing yards, although it was a scramble in the third quarter that ended his day when a Colts player hit him hard.

Peterman still has plenty of potential, but he hasn't been able to show much with just two touchdowns, five interceptions and a completion rate under 50 percent.

If he is forced to miss time and Taylor cannot return, Webb becomes the only quarterback left on the roster.

The dual-threat player had 35 passing yards and 27 rushing yards in the Bills win Sunday, although he had only thrown one regular-season pass in the last six years prior to Week 14.