Kevin Love Ruled Out with Ankle Injury vs. Celtics

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love suffered an ankle injury Wednesday against the Boston Celtics and was forced out of the game.

Per Allie Clifton of Fox Sports Ohio, he will not return.

Love was in the midst of arguably his worst game of the season before exiting, scoring just two points in 21 minutes on 1-of-11 shooting. However, this is more of a fluke, considering his success so far in 2017-18.

The Cavs needed Love to assume a bigger role following Kyrie Irving's trade to the Boston Celtics, and he has largely delivered.

Love is enjoying his best season since arriving in Cleveland ahead of the 2014-15 season. Through 36 games, the 10-year veteran is averaging 20.1 points and 10.1 rebounds.

Durability used to be a concern for Love after he missed 11 games in 2011-12 and appeared in 18 games the following year. However, in the three seasons following his injury-ravaged 2012-13 campaign, he never missed more than seven games.

Love's injury shouldn't mean too much for the Cavs during the regular season. Especially after Celtics forward Gordon Hayward's season-ending ankle fracture, Cleveland has more than enough to coast to a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Cavaliers' prime concern will be making sure Love is healthy for the postseason.