Seahawks' Malik McDowell Arrested for Disorderly Conduct After Club Incident

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Malik McDowell was arrested early Sunday morning outside a nightclub in Atlanta. TMZ provided the 21-year-old's mugshot:

According to TMZ Sports, McDowell was charged with disorderly conduct after a $600 dispute with security outside the club. He was reportedly released on a $325 bond.

The arresting officer apparently nearly used a taser and pepper spray on the player after he refused to comply with orders, but the situation eventually de-escalated.

Despite the seriousness of the incident, McDowell apparently enjoyed the story of himself, via Chris Daniels of King5:

The defensive lineman was the Seahawks' first pick in the 2017 draft, selected in the second round at No. 35 overall. Unfortunately, he injured himself in an ATV accident before the start of the season and was placed on the injured reserve/did not report list.

He has not appeared in a game this year.

Seattle had a road game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday afternoon.