Fantasy Football Week 15: Rankings, Stat Projections and Top Waiver-Wire Adds

With Week 14 of the NFL fantasy football season just about in the books, we take the time to reflect and look ahead to Week 15.

We saw Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon catch his first touchdown since 2014 and witnessed what it's like to be inside a snow globe with the Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts game.

Not all the news was fine and dandy from Week 14, though as the complexity of the NFC could be shifting mightily following a major injury.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Philadelphia Eagles believe that quarterback Carson Wentz did injure his ACL, but initial tests do not definitively show a tear and he'll have an MRI Monday.

Without Wentz, it's almost unfathomable that the Eagles will be able to rebound.

The Philadelphia Eagles clinched a playoff spot, though, as did the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Let's look to Week 15, with rankings, projections and a recommended waiver-wire pickup for each position.

Quarterbacks

1. Tom Brady (New England Patriots) at Pittsburgh Steelers: 400 passing yards, 3 TDs (28 points)

2. Carson Wentz* (Philadelphia Eagles) at New York Giants: 275 passing yards, 4 TDs (27 points)

3. Drew Brees (New Orleans Saints) vs. New York Jets: 325 passing yards, 3 TDs (25 points)

4. Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks) vs. Los Angeles Rams: 275 passing yards, 2 TDs; 50 rushing yards (24 points)

5. Cam Newton (Carolina Panthers) vs. Green Bay Packers: 225 passing yards, 2 TDs; 50 rushing yards (22 points)

6. Kirk Cousins (Washington Redskins) vs. Arizona Cardinals: 325 passing yards, 2 TDs (21 points)

7. Ben Roethlisberger (Pittsburgh Steelers) vs. New England Patriots: 313 passing yards, 2 TDs (20.5 points)

8. Matt Ryan (Atlanta Falcons) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 300 passing yards, 2 TDs (20 points)

9. Case Keenum (Minnesota Vikings) vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 275 passing yards, 2 TDs (19 points)

10. Jared Goff (Los Angeles Rams) at Seattle Seahawks: 250 passing yards, 2 TDs (18 points)

* = if he plays, reports say there is a torn ACL, but it is not confirmed yet

Waiver Wire Addition: Jimmy Garoppolo (San Francisco 49ers)

Originally, New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown would have been featured here, but according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, he broke his hand in Week 14 against the Denver Broncos:

We now look to former New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

In just his second start with the 49ers, Garoppolo threw for over 330 yards and a touchdown against the Houston Texans in Week 14.

He's 2-0 with the team now in games he's started.

Jimmy G might not be the most reliable fantasy quarterback at this point in the season, but he's worth a stash should anything happen to your starter—or hey, maybe stop someone else from snagging him.

Jimmy G has some value at this point in the season.

Running Backs

1. Le'Veon Bell (Pittsburgh Steelers) vs. New England Patriots: 90 rushing yards, 1 TD; 7 receptions, 80 yards, 1 TD (36 points)

2. Alvin Kamara** (New Orleans Saints) vs. New York Jets: 40 rushing yards; 5 receptions, 80 yards, 2 TDs (29 points)

3. Todd Gurley (Los Angeles Rams) at Seattle Seahawks: 110 rushing yards, 1 TD; 5 receptions, 50 yards (27 points)

4. LeSean McCoy (Buffalo Bills) vs. Miami Dolphins: 140 rushing yards, 1 TD; 2 receptions, 20 yards (24 points)

5. Leonard Fournette (Jacksonville Jaguars) vs. Houston Texans: 130 rushing yards, 1 TD; 2 receptions, 20 yards (23 points)

6. Mark Ingram (New Orleans Saints) vs. New York Jets: 140 rushing yards; 4 receptions, 30 yards (21 points)

7. Kareem Hunt (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. Los Angeles Chargers: 70 rushing yards, 1 TD; 3 receptions, 40 yards (20 points)

8. Carlos Hyde (San Francisco 49ers) vs. Tennessee Titans: 50 rushing yards, 1 TD; 4 receptions, 40 yards (19 points)

9. Kenyan Drake (Miami Dolphins) at Buffalo Bills: 45 rushing yards; 6 receptions, 75 yards (18 points)

10. Melvin Gordon (Los Angeles Chargers) at Kansas City Chiefs: 80 rushing yards, 1 TD; 2 receptions, 20 yards (18 points)

11. Jamaal Williams (Green Bay Packers) at Carolina Panthers: 50 rushing yards; 6 receptions, 60 yards (17 points)

12. Devonta Freeman (Atlanta Falcons) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 100 rushing yards, 1 TD (16 points)

** = if he plays

Waiver Wire Addition: Jonathan Stewart (Carolina Panthers)

Refraining from recency bias here, Stewart has been a productive running back over his last four games.

Stewart has never scored three touchdowns in a game—so don't expect that again any time soon—but he's scored a touchdown in three straight games and has gone for over 100 yards rushing in two of his last four.

Fellow running back Christian McCaffrey is not an effective runner whatsoever, so as a result, Stewart has averaged nearly 15 carries per game over his last four.

With Newton on the roster, that's a solid amount.

Get Stewart on your roster. Hey, volume is volume, right?

Wide Receivers

1. Antonio Brown (Pittsburgh Steelers) vs. New England Patriots: 10 receptions, 150 yards, 1 TD (31 points)

2. Keenan Allen (Los Angeles Chargers) at Kansas City Chiefs: 8 receptions, 120 yards, 1 TD (26 points)

3. Julio Jones (Atlanta Falcons) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 7 receptions, 110 yards, 1 TD (24 points)

4. Brandin Cooks (New England Patriots) at Pittsburgh Steelers: 7 receptions, 110 yards, 1 TD (24 points)

5. Michael Thomas (New Orleans Saints) vs. New York Jets: 6 receptions, 110 yards, 1 TD (23 points)

6. Jarvis Landry (Miami Dolphins) at Buffalo Bills: 8 receptions, 90 yards, 1 TD (23 points)

7. DeAndre Hopkins (Houston Texans) at Jacksonville Jaguars: 7 receptions, 80 yards, 1 TD (21 points)

8. Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) vs. Atlanta Falcons: 6 receptions, 80 yards, 1 TD (20 points)

9. Larry Fitzgerald (Arizona Cardinals) at Washington Redskins: 10 receptions, 100 yards (20 points)

10. A.J. Green (Cincinnati Bengals) at Minnesota Vikings: 5 receptions, 60 yards, 1 TD (17 points)

11. Adam Thielen (Minnesota Vikings) vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 4 receptions, 70 yards, 1 TD (17 points)

12. Josh Gordon (Cleveland Browns) vs. Baltimore Ravens: 4 receptions, 70 yards, 1 TD (17 points)

Waiver Wire Addition: Corey Coleman (Cleveland Browns)

Even with Josh Gordon back in the fold, Coleman still has a role with this offense.

In fact, Coleman had more fantasy points than Gordon in Week 14, catching five of six targets for 62 yards and a touchdown.

With Gordon's presence on the field, combined with Coleman's speed and big play ability, Coleman should get more than a few opportunities each game to make an impact.

Of course, a portion of this relies on quarterback DeShone Kizer, so there is some volatility.

Get Coleman on your teams, though. Gordon's presence does hinder him, sure, but not as much as you'd initially believe.

Tight Ends

1. Rob Gronkowski (New England Patriots) at Pittsburgh Steelers: 5 receptions, 60 yards, 1 TD (17 points)

2. Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. Los Angeles Chargers: 5 receptions, 50 yards, 1 TD (16 points)

3. Zach Ertz (Philadelphia Eagles) at New York Giants: 5 receptions, 50 yards, 1 TD (16 points)

4. Evan Engram (New York Giants) vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 4 receptions, 50 yards, 1 TD (15 points)

5. Jack Doyle (Indianapolis Colts) vs. Denver Broncos: 4 receptions, 50 yards, 1 TD (15 points)

6. Jimmy Graham (Seattle Seahawks) vs. Los Angeles Rams: 4 receptions, 40 yards, 1 TD (14 points)

7. Hunter Henry (Los Angeles Chargers) at Kansas City Chiefs: 3 receptions, 40 yards, 1 TD (13 points)

8. Delanie Walker (Tennessee Titans) at San Francisco 49ers: 6 receptions, 60 yards (12 points)

Waiver Wire Addition: Vernon Davis (Washington Redskins)

Tight ends were tough to come by in terms of who to pick up off the waiver wire for Week 15, but Davis saw seven targets in Week 14 and caught a touchdown.

The previous two weeks were bad for Davis, seeing a combined three targets, but even prior to that, Davis was averaging nearly nine targets per game from Weeks 9-11.

Davis will go up against the Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos over the next two weeks—those are two solid tight end matchups.

If you're desperate, go nuts.

Defense/Special Teams



1. Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans: 6 sacks, 2 INTs, TD, 10-16 PA (18 points)

2. Minnesota Vikings vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 4 sacks, 3 INTs, 10-16 PA (10 points)

3. Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants: 4 sacks, 2 INTs, 10-16 PA (9 points)

4. Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks: 5 sacks, INT, 20-26 PA (7 points)

5. Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears: 4 sacks, 2 INTs, 10-16 PA (7 points)

Waiver Wire Addition: Detroit Lions

Outside of the running game with Jordan Howard, there's no threats on the Chicago Bears offense.

Why does that matter here?

Well, the Bears will be on the road against the Lions in Week 15.

The Lions have a solid defense, featuring cornerbacks Darius Slay and Quandre Diggs, which should cause issues for rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

Unless Howard goes off here, the Lions have a great shot at being a top-five defense in Week 15.

Kickers

1. Stephen Gostkowski (New England Patriots) at Pittsburgh Steelers: 4 PAT, 2 FG (30-39): 10 points

2. Wil Lutz (New Orleans Saints) vs. New York Jets: 4 PAT, 2 FG (30-39): 10 points

3. Greg Zuerlein (Los Angeles Rams) at Seattle Seahawks: 2 PAT, FG (30-39), FG (40-49): 9 points

4. Jake Elliott (Philadelphia Eagles) at New York Giants: 2 PAT, FG (30-39), FG (40-49): 9 points

5. Justin Tucker (Baltimore Ravens) at Cleveland Browns: 2 PAT, FG (30-39), FG (40-49): 9 points

Waiver Wire Addition: Graham Gano (Carolina Panthers)

If the Cleveland Browns can put up 21 points against the Green Bay Packers, I have confidence that the Panthers should be able to make some noise on offense, too.

As a result, Gano should have opportunities to kick more than a few times.

Scoring equals fantasy points for kickers.

Pick up Gano if you're streaming kickers in Week 15.

Statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference.