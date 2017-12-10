    Jameis Winston Denies Report of Rift with Buccaneers Coach Dirk Koetter

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 10, 2017

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) throws a pass against the Detroit Lions during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
    Steve Nesius/Associated Press

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston denied reports of a rift between himself and coach Dirk Koetter after Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions

    "Me and Coach Koetter have a great relationship," Winston told reporters. "It doesn't matter what anyone else can possibly say. Obviously a lot of stuff can come out when we're not doing as expected, but that's false."

           

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

