Jameis Winston Denies Report of Rift with Buccaneers Coach Dirk Koetter

Steve Nesius/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston denied reports of a rift between himself and coach Dirk Koetter after Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions.

"Me and Coach Koetter have a great relationship," Winston told reporters. "It doesn't matter what anyone else can possibly say. Obviously a lot of stuff can come out when we're not doing as expected, but that's false."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.