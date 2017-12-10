Derek Carr on Loss to Chiefs: 'There Is No Easy Way to Put This One. We Sucked'

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was blunt about his team's 26-15 defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Week 14.

"There is no easy way to put this one," Carr said, per NFL Network's James Palmer. "We sucked. It sucked. It wasn't good enough and you can put it all on me. Don't put your blame on coach, one player. It's all my fault."

Carr was 24-of-41 passing for 211 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in the loss.

Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio didn't mention Carr by name but seemed to place the blame squarely on the two-time Pro Bowler for Oakland gaining 268 yards of total offense.

"He’s the trigger man of our offense," Del Rio said, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal's Michael Gehlken. "Our offense didn’t get done what it needed to get done today."

Entering Sunday, the Chiefs ranked 24th in passing defense DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average), according to Football Outsiders. Not only has Kansas City's secondary struggled in 2017, it was without Marcus Peters, who was serving a one-game suspension.

Carr should've had a field day against a defense that was down its best cornerback. Instead, his 60.1 quarterback rating was his second-worst this season, according to ESPN.com.

More importantly, the Raiders fell a game behind the Chiefs in the AFC West with only three more weeks remaining.