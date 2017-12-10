    Juventus Transfer News: Hector Bellerin Linked in Latest Rumours

    Manchester United's Jesse Lingard, left, fights for the ball with Arsenal's Hector Bellerin during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester United at the Emirates stadium in London, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.
    Juventus have made Arsenal's Hector Bellerin their top target at right-back, according to Italian publication Tuttosport (h/t Beya Kabelu of The Sun). Bellerin is seen as a potential replacement for Stephan Lichtsteiner, but he is on a list with Atletico Madrid's Sime Vrsaljko and Paris Saint-Germain defender Thomas Meunier.

    Kabelu noted how it's not known whether the Gunners would sell a player as important as Bellerin. The 22-year-old is Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger's first choice but is struggling for form.

    Bellerin hasn't made the strides expected since Wenger switched the Gunners to a 3-4-2-1 formation late last season. Playing as a wing-back supposedly gives Bellerin more license to use his pace and trickery as an attacking outlet.

    Unfortunately, the youngster has been erratic in possession, often not showing a willingness to take on markers. His deliveries from out wide have also been sketchy.

    Bellerin has been inconsistent recently.
    It hasn't just been in forward areas where Bellerin has struggled. His defensive work has also come under scrutiny, with Ian Ladyman of MailOnline critical of his unorthodox method of tackling.

    Regardless of Bellerin's problems, he remains a gifted young player of promise. His raiding runs forward, recovery pace and natural technique would be an advantage for a Juve team tactically flexible enough to play with wing-backs or a more traditional back four.

    Keeping the player won't be easy for Arsenal since Bellerin has previously attracted interest from Barcelona. He was a member of La Masia academy before moving to north London in 2011, and Barca tried to bring Bellerin back in the summer, with the player even reportedly ready to force the move, per Mundo Deportivo (h/t Mark Brus of Metro).

    Juve may be able to tempt Bellerin, given their dominance of Serie A and a regular spot in the UEFA Champions League. By contrast, Arsenal haven't won a league title since 2004 and slipped into the UEFA Europa League this season.

    Juve are reportedly seeking a successor for Lichtsteiner.
    Even so, getting the Gunners to sell is likely to be tricky, since Wenger only has Mathieu Debuchy and Calum Chambers as other options at right-back. Debuchy is 32 and has barely played amid a run of injuries during three seasons at the club, while Chambers is primarily a centre-back.

    The Bianconeri may have to set their sights on another defender to replace Lichtsteiner.

