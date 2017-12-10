Report: 'Major Press Conference' Planned for Giancarlo Stanton Trade to Yankees

Tim Bradbury/Getty Images

Giancarlo Stanton will make his first appearance as a member of the New York Yankees on Monday.

FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman reported the Yankees will hold a "major press conference" in Orlando, Florida, ahead of the 2017 MLB winter meetings in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

Heyman reported Stanton's trade to the Yankees will become official once he passes a team physical. The fact the Yankees have planned a press conference for Stanton would seemingly signal they have acquired the 2017 National League MVP.

According to the New York Post's Joel Sherman, the Miami Marlins will receive Yankees second baseman Starlin Castro and minor leaguers Jorge Guzman and Jose Devers. Sherman also reported the Marlins will pay $30 million of the $295 million still owed to Stanton.

It's hard to imagine a bigger move coming this offseason. Stanton hit 59 homers and drove in 132 runs in 2017, and he'll join a lineup that ranked first in home runs and fourth in slugging percentage. There won't be a more devastating trio in baseball than Stanton, Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez.

Of course, New York's trade for Stanton could set off a series of moves. NBC Sports Boston's Evan Drellich indicated Boston Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski could look to make a splash:

The timing of the Stanton trade left the Yankees' rivals plenty of time to bolster their squads ahead of the 2018 season.

New York exited the American League Championship Series at the hands of the Houston Astros this year, but the Yankees are the early favorites to win the World Series (5-1), according to OddsShark.