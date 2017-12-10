Cam Newton, Panthers Outduel Case Keenum, Vikings in 31-24 Win

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

For a while, it looked like it would take a superhero to derail the Minnesota Vikings' winning streak. On Sunday, they ran into Superman.

Cam Newton led a game-winning drive in the final minutes to give the Panthers a 31-24 win over the Vikings on Sunday.

Newton, who threw an interception to set up a Vikings game-tying field goal late in the fourth, busted out a 62-yard run on Carolina's game-winning drive to set up a one-yard Jonathan Stewart touchdown run. The Panthers running back had run for just three touchdowns all season coming into Sunday and set a career high with the three scores on the ground. He finished with 103 rushing yards.

Minnesota entered the weekend on an eight-game winning streak and was tied with the Philadelphia Eagles for the top seed in the NFC. The Eagles now hold a half-game lead in the conference heading into their showdown with the 9-3 Los Angeles Rams later Sunday.

Case Keenum, who emerged as an outside MVP candidate during the winning streak, threw for 280 yards and two touchdowns against two picks. He found Adam Thielen for a 51-yard score and converted a two-point conversion pass with 5:47 remaining to put the Vikings within a field goal.

However, the typically turnover-averse quarterback's two turnovers proved costly. He threw a pick on the game's opening drive that Carolina followed with a touchdown drive, and his second interception came on an eight-play, 61-yard drive that likely would have put points on the board.

The Vikings' decision to abandon the run game likely did not help matters. They ran just 21 times compared to 44 Keenum throws, which has not been their blueprint for success this season. While Latavius Murray (nine carries, 14 yards) struggled, Jerick McKinnon (seven carries, 46 yards) found success on most of his attempts.

Minnesota instead left Keenum to get hit in the pocket. The Panthers recorded six sacks and seven quarterback hits on the afternoon.

The Panthers employed far different tactics, running 36 times to Newton's 25 pass attempts. They finished with 216 yards on the ground, with Newton finishing with 70 himself. Newton also threw for 137 yards and a touchdown against an interception. Devin Funchess led all Panthers receivers with 59 yards on three receptions and a score.

Carolina will host the Green Bay Packers next Sunday, while the Vikings will try to get back to their winning ways against the Cincinnati Bengals.