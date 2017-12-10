    NFL Scores Week 14: AFC, NFC Playoff Picture, Results and Top Fantasy Stats

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 10: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys throws a pass against the New York Giants in the first half during the game at MetLife Stadium on December 10, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
    It's Week 14 of the 2017 NFL season. The end is in sight. And as the postseason draws near, a few teams are starting to separate themselves from the pack.

    One thing those contenders generally have in common is individual stars who come up big in the season's most important games.

    And in fantasy football, those big individual performances are the key to success. This week's top performers, as well as scores and playoff standings, can be found below.

    Week 13 NFL Scores, Fantasy Stars
    AwayScoreHomeFantasy Star
    Saints17-20FalconsMichael Thomas10 rec, 117 yds, TD
    Bears33-7BengalsJordan Howard147 rush yds, 2 TDs
    Packers27-21BrownsBrett Hundley35-of-46, 265 yds, 3 TDs, 31 rush yds
    Raiders15-26ChiefsKareem Hunt116 rush yds, TD, 3 rec, 22 yds
    49ers26-16TexansDeAndre Hopkins11 rec, 149 yds, 2 TDs
    Cowboys30-10GiantsDak Prescott20-of-30, 332 yds, 3 TDs
    Colts7-13BillsLeSean McCoy158 rush yds, TD
    Vikings24-31PanthersJonathan Stewart103 rush yds, 3 TDs
    Lions24-21BuccaneersTheo Riddick29 rush yds, 2 TDs, 6 rec, 64 yds
    Week 13 Playoff Standings
    AFC Division LeadersWL
    Steelers102
    Patriots102
    Titans84
    Chiefs76
    AFC Wild CardWL
    Jaguars84
    Ravens75
    NFC Division LeadersWL
    Eagles102
    Vikings103
    Rams93
    Saints94
    NFC Wild CardWL
    Panthers94
    Seahawks84
    Jonathan Stewart

    The Carolina Panthers' thunder-and-lightning-style running game was mostly thunder on Sunday, as veteran Jonathan Stewart carried most of the load on the way to 103 yards and three touchdowns.

    One of his scores was this 60-yard breakaway shared by the NFL in the early part of Carolina's 31-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings:

    With Stewart and Christian McCaffrey both seemingly finding rhythm toward the end of the season, the Panthers are starting to feel like a tough out. Establishing the run has traditionally been a key ingredient to playoff success, and Carolina has two runners defenses have to prepare to stop.

         

    DeAndre Hopkins

    It's been a roller-coaster ride of a season for the Houston Texans. Just when Deshaun Watson was establishing himself as a bona fide franchise cornerstone, he went down with a torn ACL. Houston is 1-4 since.

    The one positive throughout has been wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Among players with at least 50 targets, Hopkins trails only Todd Gurley, Le'Veon Bell, Antonio Brown and Alvin Kamara in fantasy points per game. Brown, of course, is the only receiver ahead of Hopkins.

    And Hopkins' already-robust average of 13.5 will go up after a Week 14 performance in which he had 11 receptions, 149 yards and two touchdowns (one of which was shown here by the NFL):

    Houston is all but eliminated from playoff contention, but Texans fans have reason for optimism going forward. If Watson comes back fully healthy next season, he and Hopkins should make for one of the league's most dynamic quarterback/receiver duos.

    Jordan Howard

    Prior to this week, Chicago Bears second-year running back Jordan Howard was averaging 73.8 rushing yards and 0.4 rushing touchdowns per game.

    He broke out in a big way Sunday, running all over the Cincinnati Bengals on the way to 147 yards and two touchdowns. The Bears shared video of one of his scores:

    Like the Texans, Chicago's hopes for a playoff berth in 2017 have been dashed, but they too have something to look forward to. Howard looks like a star in the backfield, and rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has shown flashes. If both continue to develop, the Bears could be a problem soon.

         

    Dak Prescott

    With the Dallas Cowboys on the verge of elimination from the playoff picture, quarterback Dak Prescott picked a good time to have one of his biggest games of the season.

    In what wound up being a 30-10 blowout of the New York Giants because of a 20-point fourth quarter, Prescott went off for 332 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions on 20-of-30 passing.

    The NFL shared video of one of the passing touchdowns:

    With the NFC looking like the stronger conference, this win was a critical one for the Cowboys. To seize a wild-card spot, they may need to win out.

