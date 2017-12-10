NFL Scores Week 14: AFC, NFC Playoff Picture, Results and Top Fantasy Stats

Al Bello/Getty Images

It's Week 14 of the 2017 NFL season. The end is in sight. And as the postseason draws near, a few teams are starting to separate themselves from the pack.

One thing those contenders generally have in common is individual stars who come up big in the season's most important games.

And in fantasy football, those big individual performances are the key to success. This week's top performers, as well as scores and playoff standings, can be found below.

Week 13 NFL Scores, Fantasy Stars Away Score Home Fantasy Star Saints 17-20 Falcons Michael Thomas 10 rec, 117 yds, TD Bears 33-7 Bengals Jordan Howard 147 rush yds, 2 TDs Packers 27-21 Browns Brett Hundley 35-of-46, 265 yds, 3 TDs, 31 rush yds Raiders 15-26 Chiefs Kareem Hunt 116 rush yds, TD, 3 rec, 22 yds 49ers 26-16 Texans DeAndre Hopkins 11 rec, 149 yds, 2 TDs Cowboys 30-10 Giants Dak Prescott 20-of-30, 332 yds, 3 TDs Colts 7-13 Bills LeSean McCoy 158 rush yds, TD Vikings 24-31 Panthers Jonathan Stewart 103 rush yds, 3 TDs Lions 24-21 Buccaneers Theo Riddick 29 rush yds, 2 TDs, 6 rec, 64 yds Yahoo

Week 13 Playoff Standings AFC Division Leaders W L Steelers 10 2 Patriots 10 2 Titans 8 4 Chiefs 7 6 AFC Wild Card W L Jaguars 8 4 Ravens 7 5 NFC Division Leaders W L Eagles 10 2 Vikings 10 3 Rams 9 3 Saints 9 4 NFC Wild Card W L Panthers 9 4 Seahawks 8 4 Yahoo

Jonathan Stewart

The Carolina Panthers' thunder-and-lightning-style running game was mostly thunder on Sunday, as veteran Jonathan Stewart carried most of the load on the way to 103 yards and three touchdowns.

One of his scores was this 60-yard breakaway shared by the NFL in the early part of Carolina's 31-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings:

With Stewart and Christian McCaffrey both seemingly finding rhythm toward the end of the season, the Panthers are starting to feel like a tough out. Establishing the run has traditionally been a key ingredient to playoff success, and Carolina has two runners defenses have to prepare to stop.

DeAndre Hopkins

It's been a roller-coaster ride of a season for the Houston Texans. Just when Deshaun Watson was establishing himself as a bona fide franchise cornerstone, he went down with a torn ACL. Houston is 1-4 since.

The one positive throughout has been wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Among players with at least 50 targets, Hopkins trails only Todd Gurley, Le'Veon Bell, Antonio Brown and Alvin Kamara in fantasy points per game. Brown, of course, is the only receiver ahead of Hopkins.

And Hopkins' already-robust average of 13.5 will go up after a Week 14 performance in which he had 11 receptions, 149 yards and two touchdowns (one of which was shown here by the NFL):

Houston is all but eliminated from playoff contention, but Texans fans have reason for optimism going forward. If Watson comes back fully healthy next season, he and Hopkins should make for one of the league's most dynamic quarterback/receiver duos.

Jordan Howard

Prior to this week, Chicago Bears second-year running back Jordan Howard was averaging 73.8 rushing yards and 0.4 rushing touchdowns per game.

He broke out in a big way Sunday, running all over the Cincinnati Bengals on the way to 147 yards and two touchdowns. The Bears shared video of one of his scores:

Like the Texans, Chicago's hopes for a playoff berth in 2017 have been dashed, but they too have something to look forward to. Howard looks like a star in the backfield, and rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has shown flashes. If both continue to develop, the Bears could be a problem soon.

Dak Prescott

With the Dallas Cowboys on the verge of elimination from the playoff picture, quarterback Dak Prescott picked a good time to have one of his biggest games of the season.

In what wound up being a 30-10 blowout of the New York Giants because of a 20-point fourth quarter, Prescott went off for 332 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions on 20-of-30 passing.

The NFL shared video of one of the passing touchdowns:

With the NFC looking like the stronger conference, this win was a critical one for the Cowboys. To seize a wild-card spot, they may need to win out.