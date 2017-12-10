    Red Sox Rumors: Boston Looking at J.D. Martinez, Eric Hosmer, Possible Trades

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistDecember 10, 2017

    LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 06: J.D. Martinez #28 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game one of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 6, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
    Harry How/Getty Images

    The Boston Red Sox are reportedly considering several high-profile options in free agency and via trade to improve their offense this offseason. 

    According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, outfielder J.D. Martinez and first baseman Eric Hosmer are on Boston's radar. 

    The Red Sox are also weighing trade possibilities, and Heyman credited ESPN.com's Scott Lauber with reporting that Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber is a potential target.

    Despite winning the American League East last season, the Red Sox often struggled offensively.

    The Red Sox finished 10th in runs (785) and 15th in batting average (.258), but the area in which they had an especially difficult time was hitting for power.

    With just 168 home runs, the Red Sox were 27th in Major League Baseball last season.

    Boston has already seen its archrival make a big move this offseason, as the New York Yankees agreed to a trade for outfielder Giancarlo Stanton with the Miami Marlins on Saturday.

    Stanton led the majors with 59 homers last season, and he joins a team that topped all clubs with 241 long balls in 2017.

    Martinez, Hosmer and Schwarber would all provide Boston's lineup with a considerable boost.

    The 30-year-old Martinez set career highs with 45 home runs and 104 RBI in just 119 games last season, with 29 of those homers coming after a trade from the Detroit Tigers to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

    Hosmer tied his career high with 25 home runs last season while adding 94 RBI and hitting .318.

    Schwarber struggled to bat .211; however, he clubbed 30 home runs and drove in 59 runs last season.

    Boston has a strong, young nucleus that includes Mookie Betts, Andrew Benintendi and Rafael Devers, but without a legitimate run producer in the middle of the lineup, defending the AL East crown over the up-and-coming Yanks will be a major challenge.

