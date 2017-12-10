    Australian Daniel Faalele, 6'8, 395 Lbs, Commits to Minnesota over Alabama, More

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistDecember 10, 2017

    Photo credit: 247Sports.

    Massive offensive tackle recruit Daniel Faalele committed to play at the University of Minnesota Saturday, according to ESPN.com's Tom VanHaaren.

    Faalele, who is originally from Melbourne, Australia, is listed at 6'8" and 395 pounds.

    Per 247Sports, Faalele is a 3-star recruit who ranks as the No. 397 overall prospect, the No. 29 player at his position and the No. 72 player from the state of Florida in the class of 2018.

    According to VanHaaren, Faalele had no football experience before transferring to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

    1. Who Should Be the 2017 Heisman Finalists?

    2. Miami vs. Clemson: Which Elite Defense Will Prevail in ACC Championship Game

    3. College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 11

    4. College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 10

    5. Which CFB Stars Need More Heisman Hype?

    6. College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 9

    7. Barkley Is Freakiest RB Prospect Since Bo Jackson

    8. From 7th-Grade QB Prodigy to One of CFB's Top WR's

    9. Notre Dame vs. USC: Behind the Historic Rivalry

    10. Bryce Love for Six

    11. Nick Chubb with the Super Hurdle Against Missouri

    12. Justice Hill Takes Off for 79 Yards for the Touchdown

    13. Tennessee Kicker Is Amped Up After Being Bumped in SEC Action vs. South Carolina .mp4

    14. Kenny "Trill" Hill with the Spin Moves

    15. Texas Tech's Fields Runs 97 Yard Pick 6

    16. Punt Goes Wrong

    17. Oklahoma's Abdul Adams Takes It 99 Yards to the House

    18. Rutgers's Washignton Makes Catch Between His Legs

    19. College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 4

    20. Florida TD Overturned as Fumble and Touchback

    Right Arrow Icon

    Faalele attended a satellite camp run by Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh in Australia after a recruiter from the University of Hawaii discovered him in a Melbourne gym.

    Despite his lack of playing experience, Faalele received a ton of interest on the recruiting trail.

    Per 247Sports, Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, Florida State, LSU and Michigan are among the big programs that offered him a scholarship.

    After reaching a bowl game in five consecutive seasons, the Golden Gophers struggled in 2017 under new head coach P.J. Fleck.

    While Fleck led Western Michigan to a 13-1 mark last season, Minnesota finished just 5-7 in 2017.

    With Faalele in the fold, the Gophers are building a potentially monstrous offensive line that should play well in the rough-and-tumble Big Ten moving forward.

    Related

      College Football logo
      College Football

      A&M DL Henderson Arrested for Aggravated Assault

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report
      Minnesota Golden Gophers Football logo
      Minnesota Golden Gophers Football

      Baker Mayfield Wins 2017 Heisman 🏆

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Baker Deserved Heisman Despite Antics

      David Kenyon
      via Bleacher Report
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Army Wins Commander-in-Chief's Trophy After Navy Missed FG

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report