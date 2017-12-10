Australian Daniel Faalele, 6'8, 395 Lbs, Commits to Minnesota over Alabama, More

Photo credit: 247Sports.

Massive offensive tackle recruit Daniel Faalele committed to play at the University of Minnesota Saturday, according to ESPN.com's Tom VanHaaren.

Faalele, who is originally from Melbourne, Australia, is listed at 6'8" and 395 pounds.

Per 247Sports, Faalele is a 3-star recruit who ranks as the No. 397 overall prospect, the No. 29 player at his position and the No. 72 player from the state of Florida in the class of 2018.

According to VanHaaren, Faalele had no football experience before transferring to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

Faalele attended a satellite camp run by Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh in Australia after a recruiter from the University of Hawaii discovered him in a Melbourne gym.

Despite his lack of playing experience, Faalele received a ton of interest on the recruiting trail.

Per 247Sports, Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, Florida State, LSU and Michigan are among the big programs that offered him a scholarship.

After reaching a bowl game in five consecutive seasons, the Golden Gophers struggled in 2017 under new head coach P.J. Fleck.

While Fleck led Western Michigan to a 13-1 mark last season, Minnesota finished just 5-7 in 2017.

With Faalele in the fold, the Gophers are building a potentially monstrous offensive line that should play well in the rough-and-tumble Big Ten moving forward.