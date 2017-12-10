Jameis Winston, Dirk Koetter's Relationship Reportedly 'Not in a Good Place'

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers struggling through a 4-8 season, tension has reportedly developed between quarterback Jameis Winston and head coach Dirk Koetter.

In the following video, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport explained why the relationship between Winston and Koetter is "not in a good place":

Rapoport cited Winston reportedly not feeling supported while nursing a shoulder injury as well as the notion that Koetter's offense has been too predictable.

Winston has missed three games this season due to his ailing shoulder, and backup Ryan Fitzpatrick went 2-1 as his replacement. Winston, meanwhile, is just 2-7 as a starter in 2017.

The 2015 No. 1 overall draft pick is completing 61.9 percent of his passes this season for 2,190 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Winston was a Pro Bowler as a rookie, and last season he set career highs with 4,090 passing yards and 28 touchdowns through the air.

Tampa Bay ranks 13th in the NFL in total offense this season with 349.7 yards per game, and it is just 22nd in scoring with 20.2 points per game.

Winston and the Bucs have struggled to take advantage of a strong group of pass-catchers that includes wide receivers Mike Evans and DeSean Jackson as well as tight ends Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard.

The Buccaneers are last in the NFC South, and they will look to get on track Sunday when they host the Detroit Lions.