    Texas A&M's Zaycoven Henderson Arrested After Allegedly Pointing Gun at People

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistDecember 10, 2017

    COLLEGE STATION, TX - SEPTEMBER 30: Jake Bentley #19 of the South Carolina Gamecocks throws a pass as he receives pressure from Zaycoven Henderson #92 of the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on September 30, 2017 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
    Bob Levey/Getty Images

    Texas A&M defensive lineman Zaycoven Henderson was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly pointing a rifle at others and threatening to kill two people, according to Ben Baby of the Dallas Morning News.

    If found guilty on aggravated assault charges, Henderson could be facing two to 20 years in prison. He was also charged with a third-degree felony of tampering with evidence and a misdemeanor charge of marijuana possession of less than two ounces.

    Henderson, 23, was arrested early Sunday morning after the incident Saturday afternoon at Campus Village Apartments. A witness identified Henderson as the man who pointed a rifle at people and threatened them. 

    Per Baby's report, "Police flagged down a vehicle leaving the apartment complex after the incident, with Henderson in the passenger's seat. Henderson allegedly threw the gun out of the car. A weapon matching its exact description was later retrieved by College Station Police Department officers."

    The senior played in 45 career games for the Aggies and started 12 of 13 games this season. He was considered a potential NFL talent.

    A Texas A&M spokesperson announced that Henderson has been suspended indefinitely, according to Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle. The team's season concludes on Dec. 29 in the Belk Bowl against Wake Forest.

