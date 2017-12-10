EPL Table: 2017 Week 16 Standings After Sunday's Premier League Scores

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City increased their lead over Manchester United at the top of the Premier League to 11 points after beating their local rivals 2-1 in the derby at Old Trafford on Sunday.

City's record-breaking 14th league win in a row came thanks to goals from David Silva and Nicolas Otamendi.

Earlier, skipper Wayne Rooney scored a penalty for his first goal in a Merseyside derby to earn Everton a draw against neighbours Liverpool at Anfield. The Toffees have moved up to 10th, while Liverpool are now just a point ahead of Arsenal in the race for a top-four finish.

The day began with Olivier Giroud rescuing a point for below-par Arsenal at Southampton. A point may have been bittersweet for the Gunners, but it did at least move them above north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Here are the final scores from Sunday's matches:

Southampton 1-1 Arsenal

Liverpool 1-1 Everton

Manchester United 1-2 Manchester City

Here's what those results mean for the standings:

Manchester City: 46 Manchester United: 35 Chelsea: 32 Liverpool: 30 Arsenal: 29 Tottenham Hotspur: 28 Burnley: 28 Leicester City: 23 Watford: 22 Everton: 19 Southampton: 18 Huddersfield Town: 18 Brighton & Hove Albion: 17 Bournemouth: 16 Stoke City: 16 Newcastle United: 15 West Bromwich Albion: 13 West Ham United: 13 Swansea City: 12 Crystal Palace: 11

Full standings are available, per BBC Sport.

A goalless first half looked inevitable at Old Trafford until David Silva scored two minutes before the break. The leaders had owned the ball and bossed the tempo, but they often lacked a focal point with striker Sergio Aguero left on the bench.

United hadn't had a shot in anger until first-half stoppage time, when Marcus Rashford slotted in after a defensive mix-up between Otamendi and Fabian Delph.

He may have been gifted his goal, but OptaJoe showed how Rashford is putting together a prolific campaign:

Otamendi restored City's lead eight minutes after the break, following United's own defensive gaffe when Romelu Lukaku smashed a clearance off the back of Chris Smalling.

It proved enough to see off a United side without much ambition going forward. Goal's Ben Hayward chided the cautious approach adopted by Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho:

Everton found themselves overrun early on at Anfield, despite Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp leaving Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino on the bench. Even without their two flair players in the final third, the Reds pressed Everton back and always had the threat of Mane and Salah's pace.

Not surprisingly, it was the latter who opened the scoring two minutes before the break. The goal was a superb example of strength, trickery and shooting power, as Salah brushed aside Cuco Martina before curling a shot into the top corner.

WhoScored.com outlined Salah's awesome influence in attacking areas recently:

Liverpool didn't do enough to put the game away in the second half and were punished when Dejan Lovren's foul on Dominic Calvert-Lewin resulted in a penalty. Rooney scored from the spot to draw the Toffees level.

He may not have scored in a Merseyside derby before, but OptaJoe pointed out how much the former Manchester United captain loves playing against Everton's local rivals:

Rooney had Everton primed for a point but was soon sacrificed for centre-back Phil Jagielka, as manager Sam Allardyce sought to roll down the shutters defensively.

His tactic paid off as the Toffees preserved their point and continued their revival on Allardyce's watch. The club has hauled itself out of the bottom three and merits its place in the top 10.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will rue not taking advantage of a weekend when both Arsenal and Chelsea dropped points in the close race to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

A sluggish Arsenal went behind in three minutes at St Mary's Stadium to Charlie Austin's smartly taken opener. The game then quickly settled into a pattern of the Gunners trying—and failing—to pass through the Saints' well-disciplined defensive block.

It took several tweaks by manager Arsene Wenger to help Arsenal earn a point his side barely deserved. First, the Frenchman switched his team from three at the back to a back four. He then introduced strikers Giroud and Danny Welbeck up top, while Jack Wilshere came off the bench and into midfield.

The Gunners still laboured despite the changes, until two minutes from time when Giroud glanced a cross from Alexis Sanchez just beyond Fraser Forster. It was a deft header, one which drew Arsenal's super-sub level with another frequent scorer from the bench, per BBC Match of the Day:

Giroud now only trails one player for goals as a substitute in England's top flight, according to the Telegraph:

Another late show from Giroud spared some of Arsenal's blushes, but there was no hiding the general lack of quality and assurance in their performance. Top players such as Sanchez struggled to impose themselves, while there were always mistakes in a shaky defence.

Inconsistency at both ends of the pitch is why the Gunners' title hopes are over before Christmas. Even so, Arsenal merit some plaudits for another late comeback.

Persevering to earn results has become a happy habit for a team often questioned for a lack of fight, per OptaJoe:

Scoring late goals isn't enough to keep Arsenal in a title race now looking increasingly like a stroll, rather than a sprint to the finish, for City.