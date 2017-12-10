WWE Suspends Rich Swann After Being Charged for Kidnapping, False Imprisonment

PHILIPPE HUGUEN/Getty Images

WWE Superstar Rich Swann has been arrested in Florida and charged with kidnapping and false imprisonment.

The Gainesville Police Department posted the incident report on Twitter Sunday, and WWE later announced Swann was suspended:

According to the Mirror (h/t Joshua Gagnon of WrestlingInc), Swann could be sentenced to up to five years in prison if convicted on the kidnapping charge. He was also charged with battery and is being held at the Alachua County Jail, per the report.

The 26-year-old tried out for the WWE in 2014 and moved to NXT a year later before making his debut on Raw in 2016. He won the Cruiserweight Championship on the first episode of 205 Live but eventually lost the title to Neville.

Per Gagnon, he was scheduled to face Drew Gulak with the top contender spot and a match against Enzo Amore on the line.