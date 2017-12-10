WWE Suspends Rich Swann After Being Charged for Kidnapping, False Imprisonment

WWE Suspends Rich Swann After Being Charged for Kidnapping, False ImprisonmentDecember 10, 2017
WWE Superstar Rich Swann has been arrested in Florida and charged with kidnapping and false imprisonment.
The Gainesville Police Department posted the incident report on Twitter Sunday, and WWE later announced Swann was suspended:
Gainesville Police @GainesvillePD
Due to numerous national media requests...mugshot and arrest report for Rich Swann can be found here: https://t.co/PvQj5B7A7n (Redactions made in accordance with FSS 119 that protects home address/phone of domestic violence victim.) https://t.co/EgjbzTbjNq2017-12-10 13:41:21
WWE @WWE
BREAKING NEWS: WWE has zero tolerance for matters involving domestic violence, and per our policy, Rich Swann has been suspended indefinitely following his arrest. https://t.co/7GBJIu3Tyu2017-12-10 16:15:05
According to the Mirror (h/t Joshua Gagnon of WrestlingInc), Swann could be sentenced to up to five years in prison if convicted on the kidnapping charge. He was also charged with battery and is being held at the Alachua County Jail, per the report.
The 26-year-old tried out for the WWE in 2014 and moved to NXT a year later before making his debut on Raw in 2016. He won the Cruiserweight Championship on the first episode of 205 Live but eventually lost the title to Neville.
Per Gagnon, he was scheduled to face Drew Gulak with the top contender spot and a match against Enzo Amore on the line.