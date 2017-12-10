    Report: Ryan Shazier Showing Gradual Improvement After Spinal Surgery

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistDecember 10, 2017

    CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 04: Ryan Shazier #50 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts as he is carted off the field after a injury against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Paul Brown Stadium on December 4, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by John Grieshop/Getty Images)
    John Grieshop/Getty Images

    Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier is showing "gradual improvement" after undergoing spinal stabilization surgery Wednesday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

    Per Schefter, "doctors are controlling and limiting his movement as they wait for the swelling and bruising in his back to subside."

    Shazier's football career is in doubt, and Schefter noted "the focus right now is not on his playing career but on trying to facilitate his recovery."

    He added that Shazier's season "is over" and that the Steelers said they are "concerned solely about his short- and long-term health." Pittsburgh owner Art Rooney and teammates have visited Shazier in the hospital, and 15 players will reportedly wear cleats in honor of Shazier for Sunday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

    Shazier, 25, suffered the injury during the Steelers' 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. He was in the midst of another superb season, registering a team-leading 89 tackles, three interceptions and two forced fumbles to go along with a fumble recovery.

    "Everybody knows how much this game means to Ryan," Pittsburgh linebacker Vince Williams said, per the Associated Press. "I can't really say we are going to play for him, but there's definitely a little added incentive because we understand that you can't take this for granted. It's a blessing to be able to play this game. And it's a very violent game; at any moment, you could suffer an injury.

    "So you can't take any game for granted; you can't take any play for granted. You've just got to play as hard as you can while you have the ability to be able to."

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Browns Hired GM Before Giants Meeting

      Adam Schefter
      via ESPN.com
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Peterman Expected to Start vs. Colts

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Cam Wake Says Safety Rules Shouldn't Favor Offensive Players

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      WR Britt Cut by Browns After Signing 4-Year Deal

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report