Report: Ryan Shazier Showing Gradual Improvement After Spinal Surgery

John Grieshop/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier is showing "gradual improvement" after undergoing spinal stabilization surgery Wednesday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Per Schefter, "doctors are controlling and limiting his movement as they wait for the swelling and bruising in his back to subside."

Shazier's football career is in doubt, and Schefter noted "the focus right now is not on his playing career but on trying to facilitate his recovery."

He added that Shazier's season "is over" and that the Steelers said they are "concerned solely about his short- and long-term health." Pittsburgh owner Art Rooney and teammates have visited Shazier in the hospital, and 15 players will reportedly wear cleats in honor of Shazier for Sunday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Shazier, 25, suffered the injury during the Steelers' 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. He was in the midst of another superb season, registering a team-leading 89 tackles, three interceptions and two forced fumbles to go along with a fumble recovery.

"Everybody knows how much this game means to Ryan," Pittsburgh linebacker Vince Williams said, per the Associated Press. "I can't really say we are going to play for him, but there's definitely a little added incentive because we understand that you can't take this for granted. It's a blessing to be able to play this game. And it's a very violent game; at any moment, you could suffer an injury.

"So you can't take any game for granted; you can't take any play for granted. You've just got to play as hard as you can while you have the ability to be able to."