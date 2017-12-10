    Borussia Dortmund Fire Peter Bosz, Name Peter Stoger New Manager

    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistDecember 10, 2017

    DORTMUND, GERMANY - DECEMBER 09: Head coach Peter Bosz of Dortmund looks on during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and SV Werder Bremen at Signal Iduna Park on December 9, 2017 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/TF-Images via Getty Images)
    TF-Images/Getty Images

    Borussia Dortmund have sacked Peter Bosz and appointed Petr Stoger as the club's new manager.

    BVB took to Twitter to announce the news, which didn't come as a surprise:

    Dortmund currently sit in seventh place in the Bundesliga standings and are in the midst of a nightmare run. Die Schwarzgelben haven't won a match since October and have lost five of their last seven fixtures across all competitions. They also dropped out of the UEFA Champions League and didn't win a single match in the group stages.

    Bosz was only appointed manager in June, replacing Thomas Tuchel, but it quickly became apparent the Dutchman was a bad fit. While he was put in a difficult situation, working with a young squad and dealing with injuries, the team's persistent defensive issues were often his fault.

    Bleacher Report's Lars Pollmann approved of the choice of Stoger as his successor:

    Club CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke revealed BVB met with Stoger during the summer, when he was still in charge of FC Koln:

    Stoger had an excellent run in Cologne, but the club made a poor start to the season, and he was sacked in December.

    Dortmund face a real battle to get back into contention for a Champions League spot next year, but by making the change now, they've giving themselves options for the January transfer window. While BVB are unlikely to spend big, they need to bring in a veteran defender who can shore things up at the back, and they can now make sure said player is someone with whom the new coach wants to work.

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      When You Can't Find the Penalty Spot 😂

      Streamable
      via Streamable
      Borussia Dortmund logo
      Borussia Dortmund

      What Can Stoger Bring to Dortmund?

      Buzz09 - deine BVB-Timeline
      via Buzz09 - deine BVB-Timeline
      Borussia Dortmund logo
      Borussia Dortmund

      Opinion: BVB Had No Choice but to Fire Peter Bosz

      BVB Buzz
      via BVB Buzz
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Giroud Saves Arsenal at Southampton

      Gianni Verschueren
      via Bleacher Report