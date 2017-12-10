Borussia Dortmund Fire Peter Bosz, Name Peter Stoger New Manager

TF-Images/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund have sacked Peter Bosz and appointed Petr Stoger as the club's new manager.

BVB took to Twitter to announce the news, which didn't come as a surprise:

Dortmund currently sit in seventh place in the Bundesliga standings and are in the midst of a nightmare run. Die Schwarzgelben haven't won a match since October and have lost five of their last seven fixtures across all competitions. They also dropped out of the UEFA Champions League and didn't win a single match in the group stages.

Bosz was only appointed manager in June, replacing Thomas Tuchel, but it quickly became apparent the Dutchman was a bad fit. While he was put in a difficult situation, working with a young squad and dealing with injuries, the team's persistent defensive issues were often his fault.

Bleacher Report's Lars Pollmann approved of the choice of Stoger as his successor:

Club CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke revealed BVB met with Stoger during the summer, when he was still in charge of FC Koln:

Stoger had an excellent run in Cologne, but the club made a poor start to the season, and he was sacked in December.

Dortmund face a real battle to get back into contention for a Champions League spot next year, but by making the change now, they've giving themselves options for the January transfer window. While BVB are unlikely to spend big, they need to bring in a veteran defender who can shore things up at the back, and they can now make sure said player is someone with whom the new coach wants to work.