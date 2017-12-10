Nathan Peterman Expected to Start as Tyrod Taylor Deals with Knee Injury

Rich Barnes/Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills are expected to give rookie quarterback Nathan Peterman the second start of his career as Tyrod Taylor recovers from a bruised patellar tendon, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Taylor is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Indianapolis Colts and "considered a game-time decision by Bills coach Sean McDermott."

Peterman's first start was nothing short of disastrous. He threw five interceptions in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 19 and was benched in favor of Taylor after the Bills found themselves in a 37-7 halftime hole.

In three total appearances this season, Peterman has thrown for 195 yards, a touchdown and those five interceptions, completing just 48.7 percent of his passes.

But McDermott believes Peterman has the mental makeup to recover.

"One of the great things is he continues to be poised and composed," he said, per Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News. "He has a great deal of balance in his life."

The Colts, meanwhile, have game-planned for the possibility of either Taylor or Peterman this week.

"Preparing for Tyrod to play...if Peterman plays, he plays," defensive coordinator Ted Monachino noted, according to Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star.

Taylor suffered his knee injury against the New England Patriots last weekend and played through it for much of the game before being carted off the field late in the fourth quarter. Peterman went 6-of-15 for 50 yards in his stead as the 6-6 Bills lost, 23-3, their fourth loss in the past five games.