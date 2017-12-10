Asuka's Involvement in Absolution Angle Is a Lose-Lose Scenario

Credit: WWE.com

Asuka and Absolution have recently been teasing a program that could result in a feud.

But with Absolution only debuting Nov. 20 and Asuka still in the early stages of her undefeated push, WWE is pulling the trigger a bit too early on a potentially epic rivalry.

The women's roster on Raw is highly limited. With just 11 women, there are only so many feuds to go around. These limitations are especially evident when Asuka battles enhancement talent who are not members of the Raw roster.

So when WWE pulls the trigger so quickly on an Asuka vs. Absolution storyline, a potential dream feud seems rushed.

Paige vs. Asuka is a WrestleMania-worthy feud, not to mention Asuka vs. Absolution—the two most dominant female entities on the entire roster.

WWE has effortlessly kept Nia Jax away from Absolution, as she is involved with the cruiserweight division in an apparent love storyline with Enzo Amore.

Would it be so hard to do the same with Asuka, minus the love story?

Asuka's push on Raw is best served as a slow build. She came into WWE with a head of steam as an undefeated former NXT women's champion who retired on top. But her dominance in NXT came as a result of a steady, patient progression.

The Empress of Tomorrow didn't enter NXT battling the likes of Ember Moon and Bayley; she slowly worked her way to the top. But now she is already feuding with Raw's most dominant female stable, the promising top star is in danger of peaking too early.

Such is the problem with a small roster. Absolution has made its hay by mauling various women on Raw, and it seemed like only a matter of time before it crossed paths with Asuka.

But with a handful of women becoming stories of what could have been, Asuka is one of the rare exceptions as a potential future star WWE is protecting. If the company places her into a feud against another strong entity in need of protection, however, it could end up cannibalizing a budding women's main event picture.

Alfred Konuwa is a Featured Columnist and on-air host for Bleacher Report and Forbes. Like him on Facebook.