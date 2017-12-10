Liverpool Transfer News: Philippe Coutinho Reportedly Wants Barcelona Guarantee

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho reportedly wants assurances from the Reds he'll be allowed to join Barcelona in the summer, striking a compromise that would give the club the opportunity to start their search for a replacement.

According to the Sunday Mirror's John Richardson, Barcelona are expected to make yet another attempt to sign the Brazilian in January after failing with three offers in the summer. Coutinho is thought to be desperate to join the Catalans and wants the Reds to guarantee he'll get his wish by the end of the season.

It's but the latest in a long line of reports on the saga, and all signs point at an imminent departure. Mundo Deportivo's Xavier Munoz (h/t the Daily Star's Jack Staplehurst) previously reported the 25-year-old wants the club to agree to a fixed price with the Blaugrana.

While plenty of fans remain defiant, believing the club should fight off the La Liga giants at all costs, most pundits seem to believe the move is inevitable. James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo is one of them:

It appears to be a question of when, more than if, Coutinho will move to Barcelona. This latest report suggests a scenario in which the Reds wouldn't have to worry about the January transfer window, knowing they'll receive a pretty sum in the summer they can use on his replacement.

Per sportswriter Dean Van Nguyen, it's imperative Liverpool don't lose their star man in January:

Coutinho had something of a slow start to the season―a logical consequence of the long transfer saga in the summer―but he's been sensational since finding his stride, playing a key role in the Reds' awesome attack.

His versatile set of skills was on display in the 7-0 demolition of Spartak Moscow in the UEFA Champions League, where he bagged a hat-trick. Just days earlier, he scored once and added two assists in the win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

Liverpool have plenty of prolific attacking options outside of the Brazilian, but there's little doubt Coutinho is the creative heart of the team right now. Top conductors of play like that are rare―even with bags of cash, finding a replacement won't be easy.

The Reds refused to let Barcelona push them into a corner during the summer, and a similar approach moving forward is needed. They can't ignore Coutinho's wishes, however―holding your best player against his will sends a bad message to future targets, who may think twice about joining such a team.

There is no such thing as true assurances in football, but a gentlemen's agreement to let him leave if Barcelona satisfy Liverpool's demands isn't out of the question.