Huddersfield vs. Chelsea: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Premier League champions Chelsea will try to bounce back from Saturday's shock defeat at the hands of West Ham United when they visit Huddersfield Town on Tuesday.

The Hammers kept the Blues quiet at London Stadium to grab the win, handing Chelsea their first loss in the league since October.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield ended a four-match losing streak, beating Brighton & Hove Albion to rise to 11th place in the standings.

Date: Tuesday, December 12

Date: Tuesday, December 12

Time: 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET

Venue: John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield

TV Info: BT Sport (UK), NBCSN (U.S.)

Live Stream: BT Sport app, NBC Live

Team News

According to the Daily Star's Allie Salt, the Blues will be without David Luiz, Kenedy and Charly Musonda. Danny Drinkwater also remains a doubt after he missed out on the trip across London to face West Ham.

The Terriers will welcome the return of Rajiv van La Parra, who sat out the last three matches with a suspension, and he'll likely go straight back into the starting XI.

Preview

West Ham dominated Chelsea out wide and won the midfield battle on their way to an unexpected win, giving Huddersfield a potential blueprint to do the same in midweek.

Marko Arnautovic, Arthur Masuaku and Manuel Lanzini were the standouts in the win, while Tiemoue Bakayoko, one of Chelsea's summer signings, took the brunt of the blame from the fans.

Sportswriter Mootaz Chehade was one of many who weighed in on his lack of form:

Blues manager Antonio Conte is expected to make some changes, but his options in midfield may be limited. Pedro, Victor Moses and Willian all came off the bench against West Ham, but none of them are natural fits to replace the central midfielder.

Luiz and Drinkwater would have been better options, but neither player is expected to be fit in time for this match. Ethan Ampadu made the bench against the Hammers but lacks top-level experience and might not even be in the squad.

Up front, the onus will be on Eden Hazard and Alvaro Morata to put on a better show than they did in the London derby. The latter started the season well but has scored just once in his last six outings across all competitions, and per Simon Johnson of the London Evening Standard, a lack of chances hasn't been the issue:

He does his best work from crosses, so expect Conte to emphasise those in the team's tactical approach. Huddersfield only kept a clean sheet once in November and lack the aerial quality that allowed West Ham's defence to handle Morata so easily―if the Blues pepper the box, they should find the breakthrough sooner or later.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 0-2 Chelsea