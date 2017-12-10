Heisman Trophy Winner 2017: Latest Comments, Reaction to Baker Mayfield's Win

Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images

Baker Mayfield's incredible season was rewarded with the most prestigious honor in college football Saturday night in New York.

The Oklahoma quarterback became the sixth Sooner to win the Heisman Trophy, finishing above Stanford's Bryce Love and Louisville's Lamar Jackson.

Not only did Mayfield win the award, but he took first place in a landslide that was expected after his exploits on the gridiron. Danny Davis of the Austin American-Statesman provided us with a look at the final results:



With his win, Mayfield became the first walk-on in the scholarship era to leave the Heisman ceremony with the trophy, per SB Nation:

Mayfield was a walk-on with both Oklahoma and Texas Tech. Sports Illustrated's Bruce Feldman noted how amazing the quarterback's path has been:

The Sooners signal-caller was quick to thank everyone at Oklahoma for everything they have done to help him along the way, but he went out of his way to credit head coach Lincoln Riley. ESPN College Football provided Mayfield's heartfelt comments about Riley:

Even though he's known for being one of the most emotional players in college football, Mayfield originally tried to maintain his composure on stage while accepting the award.

"I tried to play it cool," Mayfield told Brooke Pryor of The Oklahoman. "It's not my thing, though. I'm a guy who wears his emotions on his sleeve. For me, I tried to dream of it and tried to imagine it to prepare myself. It doesn't do it justice. You can't prepare yourself for that moment. It's something that's so special and unique."

Previous Heisman winners were quick to congratulate Mayfield for taking home the award, including former Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel, who won the award in 2012:

Third-place finisher and 2016 Heisman winner Lamar Jackson was more than excited to tweet out his feelings about Mayfield taking home the trophy:

Winning the Heisman would be a great end to any player's season, but Mayfield still has the College Football Playoff ahead of him. Oklahoma University president David Boren echoed the sentiment all Sooners fans want to hear ahead of the Rose Bowl and, hopefully, the National Championship:

If he continues his tremendous play during the first eight days of January, Mayfield would have a chance to break one of his own records to finish off his incredible college football career, per ESPN Stats & Info:

