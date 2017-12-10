Bob Arum Calls Dana White a 'Piece of S--t,' Says UFC Is 'Cratering'

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The war of words between Top Rank Boxing CEO Bob Arum and UFC President Dana White continued Saturday night.

Following Vasyl Lomachenko's win over Guillermo Rigondeaux at Madison Square Garden, Arum delivered harsh comments about White and the business he runs.

"Who gives a s--t with White, he's a piece of s--t," Arum said, per Brian Campbell of CBS Sports. "He's got a UFC that's cratering and he needs boxing to save himself."

Arum and White have been sniping at each other going back to October, when Arum took exception to comments White made about boxing's financial system.

"One of the things that boxing did and continues to do to kill itself, is never care about the future," White told the Wall Street Journal's Jason Gay (via Bloody Elbow). "Every boxing event is like a going-out-of-business sale, and they're trying to get every dime they can out of you, and stuff it in their pockets and they don't put any money back into it."

Arum responded by telling Michael Woods of NYFights that the UFC was a "monopoly" that only turned a profit because "they pay their athletes 20 percent of the gross...and they put money in their pockets!"

During the interview with Gay, White said he could envision a scenario in which the UFC promotes boxing matches, along with mixed martial arts fights, during its events.

White has some experience promoting boxing matches, as he helped build up the Floyd Mayweather Jr.-Conor McGregor matchup in August.

The 86-year-old Arum co-founded Top Rank Inc. with Jabir Herbert Muhammad in 1973.