Rose Bowl 2018: TV Schedule, Odds and Predictions for Georgia vs. Oklahoma

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Fresh off winning the Heisman Trophy, Baker Mayfield's next job is to lead the Oklahoma Sooners in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

The Sooners will take on the SEC champion Georgia Bulldogs in the Rose Bowl January 1 at 5 p.m ET. The game will be televised by ESPN, and it will also be available on the ESPN App.

Oklahoma wrapped up the Big 12 title by beating TCU 41-17 in that conference's title matchup, while Georgia handled Auburn in the SEC title matchup at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. In addition to winning the conference title, the Bulldogs gained revenge on the Tigers for handing them their only defeat earlier in November.

Mayfield will have a strong challenge in front of him because the Bulldogs have a nasty and powerful defense. Mayfield has thrown for 4,340 yards, and he has completed 71.0 percent of his passes while throwing 41 TD passes and just five interceptions.

In addition to Mayfield, the Sooners have a game-changing running attack that features Rodney Anderson and a powerful offensive line.

Mike Stewart/Associated Press

There are few defenses that are equipped to stand up to the Sooners, but the Georgia defense should be able to do as good a job as any. The Bulldogs rank fourth in total defense, and they have a game-changing player in linebacker Roquan Smith (113 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss). Georgia's defense has given up more than 14 points just three times this season.

The Sooners' defense is not in that same category, as it has given up 30 points or more five times this season. However, the Oklahoma defense has shown improvement in recent weeks, and it blanked TCU in the second half of the Big 12 championship game.

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The Bulldogs have a terrific running attack that features powerful Nick Chubb (1,175 yards and 13 TDs) and elusive Sony Michel (948 yards and 13 TDs). Freshman quarterback Jake Fromm has had an excellent year, passing for 2,173 yards while completing 63.0 percent of his passes with 21 TDs and five interceptions.

Georgia is a two-point favorite in the Granddaddy of Them All, and the total in the game is 60 points, according to OddsShark.

Prediction

Georgia will present a formidable challenge for Mayfield. While he may be the Heisman Trophy winner, he is going to have a difficult time dealing with Smith, who has the ability to come around the corner and disrupt the passing game.

Georgia may have more success slowing down the Sooners' attack than most teams, but Mayfield should still find a way to keep Oklahoma in the game for the first three quarters.

Mayfield will solve the Bulldogs defense in the fourth quarter, and Oklahoma will come out on top. The two teams will also exceed the 60-point total.