FCS Playoffs 2017: Quarterfinals Results, Semifinals Schedule and Bracket Update

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

While top-seeded James Madison was pushed to the limit in its quarterfinal victory, second-seeded North Dakota State had no such problems Saturday in its 42-10 victory over Wofford.

That means the Bison are on to the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs, and they may be the team to beat. North Dakota State's next game is against sixth-seeded Sam Houston State, which took care of business against upset-minded Kennesaw State by a 34-27 score Saturday night.

North Dakota State quarterback Easton Stick had a sharp game, throwing three touchdown passes in the first half and running for a touchdown in the third quarter.

Since the Bison had control of the game, North Dakota State head coach Chris Kleiman was able to rest his signal caller in the fourth quarter.

"He was really sharp and seeing everything very well," Klieman said of Stick, per the Associated Press and Stats (h/t ESPN.com). "He was seeing all their coverages and rotations. They cut a few guys loose and he found them."

In addition to the strong offensive showing, North Dakota State's defense played a big part in the win. Safety Robbie Grimsley and linebacker Jabril Cox each recovered fumbles, while hard-hitting linebacker Chris Board had nine tackles.

James Madison advanced to the semifinal round with its 31-28 triumph over Weber State Friday night, and the Dukes will face red-hot South Dakota State.

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The Jackrabbits took apart New Hampshire Saturday, whipping the Wildcats by a 56-14 margin. Wideout Jake Wieneke had a brilliant game with 188 yards from scrimmage that included two TD receptions and one rushing TD.

Wieneke had to step up after tight end Dallas Goedert suffered an ankle injury early in the game. Wieneke used his ability to get open and outstanding hands to punish New Hampshire.

The win was the Jackrabbits' seventh in a row, and they handed North Dakota State its only defeat of the season.

Since most are anticipating a James Madison-North Dakota State championship matchup, the Jackrabbits have a chance to ruin that possibility when they play at James Madison next weekend.

Updated Bracket

No. 2 North Dakota State vs. No. 6 Sam Houston State, December 15, 8 p.m. ET

No. 1 James Madison vs. No. 5 South Dakoka State, December 16, 4:30 p.m. ET

Quarterfinal Scores

Friday, December 8

James Madison 31, Weber State 28

Saturday, December 9

North Dakota State 42, Wofford 10

South Dakota State 56, New Hampshire 14

Sam Houston State 34, Kennesaw State 27