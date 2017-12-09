Heisman Trophy Winner 2017: Speech, Highlights from Baker Mayfield Presentation

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield accepted the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night with a gracious and emotional speech at the PlayStation Theater in New York City.

Mayfield beat out Stanford running back Bryce Love and Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson to win the award in landslide fashion, per ESPN CollegeFootball:

Although Mayfield's Heisman win was arguably anticlimactic because of the combination of his dominant numbers and the Sooners' Big 12 title and College Football Playoff qualification, he still appeared taken aback by the enormity of the moment.

Former Oklahoma running back and 1978 Heisman Trophy winner Billy Sims helped lighten the mood, though, by bellowing "Boomer!" numerous times to celebrate Mayfield's win.

Among the most memorable moments of the brief speech came when Mayfield thanked Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley as well as his parents, causing him to get choked up, as seen in this video from Sports Illustrated:

Mayfield was also sure to thank his Oklahoma teammates, paying special attention to his offensive line for keeping him upright.

The senior from Austin, Texas, even touched on the fact that he has always been a Sooner despite initially attending Texas Tech as a walk-on and growing up in University of Texas territory.

Mayfield also discussed overcoming some difficulties, and although he didn't name them specifically, his February arrest for public intoxication and his one-series suspension for making a lewd gesture toward Kansas Jayhawks players this season may have been among the incidents he was referencing.

FS1's Skip Bayless noted that Mayfield appeared composed and mature Saturday despite some of his previous issues:

Mayfield overcame no shortage of adversity in winning the Heisman Trophy, as no walk-on had ever taken the award during the athletic scholarship era.

He conveyed a message of hope to close his speech by quoting late NC State basketball coach Jim Valvano, according to ESPN's Coley Harvey:

Following his speech, Mayfield got the opportunity to lift the prestigious Heisman Trophy and pose with it in front of a room filled with college football luminaries.

Mayfield also got to enjoy the award with his family, as seen in this photo from the Heisman Trophy's official Twitter account:

Few votes in Heisman history have been as lopsided as this year's, but it is tough to argue against the notion that Mayfield deserved to be a runaway winner.

He was the clear standout player among teams that made the CFP, and he finished the campaign with 4,340 passing yards, 41 passing touchdowns and five interceptions, as well as 310 rushing yards and five rushing scores.

Mayfield joined an exclusive fraternity Saturday night by winning the Heisman Trophy, and the air he reached is even more rarefied when considering he is the sixth Oklahoma player to win the award.