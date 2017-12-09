    Cameron Wake Says NFL Safety Rules Favor Offensive Players

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistDecember 9, 2017

    Miami Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake (91) runs on the field, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

    Count Miami Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake among those who believe the NFL's rules on safety are meant to favor offensive players. 

    Wake thinks the league needs to make everyone's safety a priority if it really wants to reduce the risk of serious injuries. 

    "Where’s the line? Are you going to tell all the running backs, listen you’ve all got to slow down a little bit? Receivers?" he said, per Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. "We’re rarely defenseless as a defender. I mean my knees aren’t valuable to the NFL? They can cut me, they can do everything; but if I brush a quarterback, I get fined."

    Wake's comments come after Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president of football operations, told reporters earlier this week that the league was considering adding a targeting rule like the one used in college football. 

    Vincent added the NFL was looking into adopting a punishment schedule for non-football acts in response to New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski's late hit against Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White in Week 13. 

    Gronkowski received a one-game suspension for delivering an elbow to White's neck, though the cornerback was already on the ground after being tackled following an interception. 

    Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was also suspended for a crackback block against Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict during Monday's game. 

