Report: Brent Grimes, Buccaneers Agree to New 1-Year, $10M Contract

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Brent Grimes will remain in Central Florida after agreeing to a one-year deal worth $10 million with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud reported Monday.

Grimes turns 35 in July and was somewhat noncommittal when asked in November if he intended to return to the NFL for a 12th season.

"I tend not to really think about it until after the season," he said, per Stroud. "I'm having fun. I've just got to wait until after the season and see what's going on."

A Pro Bowler for three straight years between 2013 and 2015, he remained a productive defender in his first year with the Buccaneers in 2016. His performance dropped off slightly in 2017, but Grimes still finished with three interceptions and 11 passes defended in 13 games.

Of course, he was culpable for his part in Tampa Bay finishing 32nd in pass defense (260.6 yards per game). The team was also dead last in defensive efficiency and 31st in pass defense DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average), per Football Outsiders.

Because of their issues against the pass, it's natural to expect the Buccaneers to make a major move—outside of re-signing Grimes—to improve in that regard. And while Grimes has started 29 games for the Bucs, he may not be guaranteed a starting spot in Tampa Bay's secondary in 2018.

According to Spotrac, Tampa Bay has nearly $65 million in salary-cap space available this offseason. The team should have enough money to pursue Jonathan Joseph or Trumaine Johnson—two of the best free-agent cornerbacks available, should general manager Jason Licht want to go that route.

Though such a big commitment to Grimes for 2018 may preclude Licht from spending even more money on the position in free agency.

With the seventh overall pick, Tampa Bay will have the opportunity to select one of the top cornerbacks in the 2018 draft class as well. Josh Jackson, Denzel Ward or Minkah Fitzpatrick would all be sensible selections that early in the first round.

Grimes will provide experience and continuity to the Buccaneers secondary, so re-signing him isn't a bad move. However, fans will have reason to be upset if that represents the biggest thing Licht does to remedy one of the NFL's worst defenses.