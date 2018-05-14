DeAngelo Hall Retires from NFL After 14-Year Career

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

Defensive back DeAngelo Hall announced his retirement from the NFL Monday at the age of 34 after a 14-year career.

Adam Schefter of ESPN shared word of the retirement, with John Keim of ESPN.com adding that Hall is "weighing offers to join a front office or work in TV."

Hall spent the past 10 seasons with the Washington Redskins primarily as a cornerback, although he saw action at safety as well.

The three-time Pro Bowler missed all but three games in 2016 due to a torn ACL, and he missed the start of the 2017 campaign before returning to appear in five games.



The Atlanta Falcons originally selected Hall with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2004 NFL draft.

He spent the first four seasons of his career in Atlanta before the Falcons traded him to the Oakland Raiders in March 2008. Oakland released Hall after he appeared in only eight games, and Washington subsequently signed him.

Hall went on to play a significant role for the Redskins over the past decade, although injuries limited him significantly in recent years.

Upon returning from injury last season, Hall shuttled in and out of the starting lineup at safety, lending support to D.J. Swearinger and Montae Nicholson. Due to his coverage ability and experience as a cornerback, Hall also played some slot corner behind the likes of Josh Norman, Bashaud Breeland and Kendall Fuller.

Even though Hall was no longer the same dynamic playmaker he was in his prime, his versatility made him a valuable contributor for the Redskins in the secondary.

Hall became a free agent this offseason, so while a return to Washington wouldn't have been a sure thing, he could have continued to provide the Redskins with quality depth in 2018.

As Hall departs from the NFL, he finishes his career with 43 career interceptions.