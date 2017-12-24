LA Rams Clinch NFC West, Earn Playoff Berth with Win vs. Titans

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

After missing the playoffs for 12 consecutive seasons, the Los Angeles Rams clinched their return to the postseason Sunday by beating the Tennessee Titans 27-23 to win the NFC West.

The Rams were located in St. Louis the last time they made the playoffs in 2004, and their last NFC West crown came one year earlier in 2003 when they went 12-4.

After spending nearly 50 years in L.A., the Rams moved to St. Louis in 1995. The Rams then went back to Los Angeles in 2016, and they are playoff-bound under the L.A. Rams name for the first time since 1989.

The Rams hadn't had a winning season since 2003 entering 2017, and they were coming off a disappointing 4-12 campaign in 2016.

Los Angeles underwent a makeover, however, in the form of hiring Sean McVay, who is the NFL's youngest head coach.

McVay seemed to light a fire under the Rams, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

L.A. ranked last in the NFL last season with 14.0 points per game, but they skyrocketed to tie for first in the league with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017 at 31.3 points per game entering Sunday.

The key components in that turnaround have been the development of second-year quarterback Jared Goff and the reemergence of running back Todd Gurley.

Following his selection as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft, Goff struggled mightily as a rookie. He went 0-7 as a starter and finished the season with 1,089 passing yards, five touchdowns and seven interceptions.

He has looked like an entirely different player this season under McVay.

In addition to McVay's arrival, Goff has benefited from a receiving corps overhaul featuring the signing of Robert Woods, drafting of Cooper Kupp and acquisition of Sammy Watkins.

Also, Gurley has taken a great deal of pressure off Goff's shoulders. He rushed for just 885 yards and averaged a measly 3.2 yards per carry last season, but Gurley has established himself as a strong Comeback Player of the Year candidate in 2017.

Gurley had 276 total yards and two touchdowns in the win over the Titans.

L.A.'s defense doesn't receive a ton of credit due to the team's offensive excellence, but it is buoyed by one of the NFL's most dominant defensive players in lineman Aaron Donald.

With Donald capable of controlling the line of scrimmage in any given game and the Rams' offense able to light up the scoreboard, they look like one of the most complete teams in the league.

Los Angeles will have to traverse a deep and talented NFC during the postseason, but the pieces are in place for a potential run to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2001 season.