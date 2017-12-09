Manchester United Transfer News: Alphonso Davies Trial Invite, Latest Rumours

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United have reportedly invited Vancouver Whitecaps starlet Alphonso Davies for a trial with the club, paving the way for a potential transfer in the future.

CTV Edmonton's Adam Cook was among the first to report the news, adding the Whitecaps have yet to give their approval:

The Sun's Duncan Wright also reported the news, noting the Canadian side have long expected offers from top European clubs for their teenage star.

Davies is just 17 years old but has long been known as Canada's top young football talent. He made his debut in MLS at the age of 15 and quickly caught the eye of United―Marc Weber for the Province in British Columbia reported the Red Devils were tracking him last year.

He received Canadian citizenship in June of this year and has played for the nation's senior team since, scoring three goals in the Gold Cup and earning the Young Player of the Tournament award.

Scouted Football gave their view of the prospect:

Davies' road to the MLS has been an incredible one. Per Wright, he "was born in a refugee camp in Ghana after his parents fled the civil war in Liberia." At the age of five, the family moved to Canada, where his talent for the sport quickly became evident.

He joined the Whitecaps in 2015 and made his USL debut for their reserve team in February 2016, but he wouldn't spend much time there. In July, he signed his first MLS contract, becoming the league's youngest active player in the process.

The Whitecaps documented his road to the top in this short video:

The teenager has all of the physical tools to be a top winger, including great straight-line speed and remarkable balance. He's already an excellent dribbler, but it's his feel for the game and vision that set him apart from others.

There's little selfishness to Davies' game―he'll play the smart pass when it's available and has the potential to be an elite provider from the wing.

While he can still be wasteful with his dribbling and lose track of his team-mates, those things are to be expected from such a young player. His ceiling is massive, and it's no wonder United are reportedly hoping to make their move now, before others have the chance.

The Whitecaps won't be keen on losing their star man but have options on his contract for the upcoming seasons.