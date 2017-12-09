Barry Odom, Missouri Agree to Contract Extension Through 2022

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The Missouri Tigers agreed to a two-year contract extension with head football coach Barry Odom, the school announced Saturday.

The move added two more years on Odom's previous deal, which now extends through the 2022 season. Odom's salary and performance-based bonuses remain the same, while the school added an incentive based on ticket revenue.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Dave Matter reported the specifics of Odom's original contract in September 2016. Odom makes a base salary of $450,000, and his overall salary is $2.4 million guaranteed.

According to Matter, Missouri and Odom had the opportunity to meet "on or around Jan. 15, 2018" to discuss a two-year extension.

The Columbia Daily Tribune's Daniel Jones provided details on Odom's buyout:

Mizzou finished the regular season 7-5—a three-win improvement from 2016—and earned a berth in the Texas Bowl, where it will face the Texas Longhorns.

Though the Tigers won six games in a row to wrap up the regular season, Odom's extension was somewhat surprising. He's only in his second year as head coach, and, during that time, Missouri hasn't succeeded to a significant degree.

If anything, Odom's jop appeared to be in jeopardy prior to the 2017 season.

Mizzou may have extended Odom in part because offensive coordinator Josh Heupel left the Tigers to become the UFC Knights head coach. Missouri has yet to hire Heupel's replacement.

Exercising the two-year extension that was included in Odom's deal gave the Missouri coaching staff a little more stability.