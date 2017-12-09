Tom Brady Has Been 'Feeling Bad All Week' After Josh McDaniels Altercation

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said Saturday that his verbal altercation with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels during the team's 23-3 win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 13 has weighed heavily on him throughout the week.

According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, Brady said: "A lot of people see it and they think the nature of our relationship might be something like that, but it's really the exact opposite of that. I've been feeling bad all week and haven't had a chance to say it. He knows how much I love him."

After missing an open Brandin Cooks early in New England's win against Buffalo, McDaniels expressed dismay with Brady on the sidelines, and the two-time NFL MVP appeared to yell "f--k you" at McDaniels multiple times.

Brady and McDaniels have a long history together, dating back to McDaniels joining the Patriots as a personnel assistant in 2001.

He remained on New England's staff until 2009, when he left to become the Denver Broncos' head coach. After parts of two seasons in Denver and one year with the St. Louis Rams, McDaniels returned to the Pats in 2012 as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach under head coach Bill Belichick.

Brady and McDaniels have five Super Bowl championships together, and the 40-year-old Brady continues to put up elite numbers in his 18th NFL season.

With 3,632 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and four interceptions for the 10-2 Patriots, Brady is quite possibly the front-runner to win NFL MVP for the third time in his illustrious career.