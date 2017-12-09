    TCU Athletic Director Chris Del Conte Reportedly Will Be Hired as Texas AD

    Mike Chiari
December 9, 2017

    DALLAS - NOVEMBER 29: Texas Christian University Athletics Director Chris Del Conte talks with the media after TCU accepted an invitation for full membership into The Big East Conference on November 29, 2010 in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU will leave the Mountain West Conference for The Big East in July 2012. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
    Tom Pennington/Getty Images

    TCU athletic director Chris Del Conte has reportedly been hired to assume the same position at the University of Texas, according to Kirk Bohls of the Austin American-Statesman.

    Del Conte will take over for Mike Perrin, who served as Texas' athletic director on an interim basis since the firing of Steve Patterson in September 2015.

    Del Conte had served as TCU's athletic director since 2009, and among his biggest accomplishments was helping the school transition to the Big 12 Conference.

    During his nine years at the helm, the Horned Frogs football team won at least 10 games in a season on six occasions, including a perfect 13-0 mark in 2010, which included a Rose Bowl win and final ranking of No. 2.

    Conversely, the Texas football program has struggled mightily since losing in the BCSNational Championship Game at the conclusion of the 2009 campaign.

    The Longhorns haven't won more than nine games in a single season since then, and their last winning season came in 2013 when they went 8-5.

    Texas can end that streak this season, as a win over Missouri in the Texas Bowl would give it a 7-6 mark under first-year head coach Tom Herman.

