Manchester United Transfer News: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's Agent on Rumours

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's agent has responded to speculation Manchester United are interested in the Lazio youngster but has said "he is not for sale at any price."

Manager Jose Mourinho sent scouts to watch the 22-year-old in action against Sampdoria on Sunday, per Il Messaggero (h/t Sport Witness' Tom Coast).

Lazio are said to want €100 million for the midfielder. United are planning a move next summer as a replacement for Marouane Fellaini.

However, Milinkovic-Savic's agent, former Chelsea striker Mateja Kezman, has said the player is not for sale and that this is the wrong time to discuss a move, per Tuttomercatoweb.com (h/t Sacha Pisani at Goal):

"The only person who can act on behalf of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is myself. Therefore, what I've read is wrong in more than one way and puts unfair pressure on Lazio as it could disrupt the perfect balance in their dressing room, in what has been a magnificent season for both him and the club.



"Has an offer from United actually arrived? Like I've said a million times already, Milinkovic-Savic is currently not for sale at any price. It's absolutely not the moment to talk about transfers."

Lazio beat Sampdoria 2-1, as Milinkovic-Savic scored the equaliser and then had a hand in the winner, as shown by football writer Matthew Santangelo:

It was a superb all-round performance from the youngster, which would surely have impressed any interested onlookers.

The FootballTalentScout Twitter account highlighted just how well the Lazio midfielder performed:

Milinkovic-Savic is one of the brightest prospects in Serie A and looks to be a complete midfielder already.

Although he is still only 22, he has great strength, the ability to surge forwards with the ball and the vision to pick out team-mates.

He also scores goals, he has five for the season already and certainly has the potential to be a significant upgrade on Fellaini, if United were to make a move.

While a €100 million price tag is far from cheap, there is no doubting Milinkovic-Savic's huge potential and that he could be well worth the investment.

He could potentially form an exciting partnership with Paul Pogba in the heart of the United midfield, and the Red Devils have already shown in recent transfer windows they are not afraid of spending big.