Fox Posts Ad Seeking Actors in Los Angeles for Rams Pregame Show vs. Eagles

Fox NFL Sunday is seeking actors to play Los Angeles Rams fans ahead of Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

On Friday, Daniel Craig of Philly Voice provided details from a Project Casting post, which said the pregame show's producers seek "actors, models and talent" to audition for a role on the broadcast taking place from outside the L.A. stadium Sunday morning.

The online posting didn't provide any further information about what the audition would include.

Los Angeles has been one of the NFL's best stories throughout the 2017 season. The emergence of quarterback Jared Goff has allowed the team to post an NFC West-leading 9-3 record and a plus-139 point differential, second in the league to the Eagles (plus-146).

Alas, fan support has been slow to develop in the United States' second-largest television market. The Rams have averaged just over 62,200 fans across six home games this season, according to Pro Football Reference. The Coliseum has a capacity in excess of 93,000.

In October, Will Brinson of CBS Sports passed along comments L.A. running back Todd Gurley II made on The Rich Eisen Show leading up to a home game against the Seattle Seahawks.

"Please come to our games! Please come to our games!," Gurley said. "Obviously I guess the Seahawks have had lots of success over the past few years so there's a lot of Seahawks fans. So there will probably be a lot of Seahawks fans at the game. But that doesn't matter. We're just happy to have everybody come. And obviously if you start winning, the fans will start coming."

That hasn't been the case, though. The attendance for their last home game, a 26-20 victory over the New Orleans Saints in Week 12, was 62,006—pretty much right in line with the season average.

The Rams and Los Angeles Chargers are scheduled to move into Los Angeles Stadium at Hollywood Park, their new joint home, in 2020.