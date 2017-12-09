La Liga Results 2017 Week 15: Final Scores and Updated Table After Saturday

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Valencia moved to within two points of Barcelona at the top of the Liga table with a 2-1 win over Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid jumped above Atletico Madrid into third place following a 5-0 thrashing of Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Saturday's other winners were Deportivo La Coruna, who narrowly beat Leganes, while the day's only other fixture saw Getafe and Eibar play out a goalless draw.

Here's a look at all of Saturday's results, the updated La Liga table and a recap of all the best action.

Saturday's Results

Getafe 0-0 Eibar

Real Madrid 5-0 Sevilla

Deportivo La Coruna 1-0 Leganes

Valencia 2-1 Celta Vigo

La Liga Standings (Goal Difference)

1. Barcelona 36 (29)

2. Valencia 34 (21)

3. Real Madrid 31 (19)

4. Atletico Madrid 30 (16)

5. Sevilla 28 (0)

6. Villarreal 21 (4)

7. Getafe 20 (5)

8. Leganes 20 (-2)

9. Real Sociedad 19 (2)

10. Celta Vigo 18 (4)

11. Real Betis 18 (-5)

12. Eibar 18 (-11)

13. Girona 17 (-4)

14. Levante 16 (-6)

15. Espanyol 16 (-7)

16. Deportivo La Coruna 15 (-9)

17. Athletic Bilbao 14 (-4)

18. Alaves 12 (-12)

19. Las Palmas 10 (-23)

20. Malaga 8 (-17)

Saturday Recap

Madrid put in a stunning first-half display against Sevilla, scoring five times without response, as Cristiano Ronaldo put in a compelling performance.

The Portuguese was fresh from picking up his fifth Ballon d'Or on Thursday and showed off his collection ahead of kick-off:

The hosts might have expected a tough game against fifth-placed Sevilla but went ahead after just three minutes through Nacho Fernandez.

Ronaldo then added a second after latching onto a through ball from Marco Asensio, before grabbing a third from the penalty spot after Jesus Navas had been penalised for handball.

The 32-year-old may have found goals hard to come by this season, but he has now scored 50 goals in a calendar year for a seventh consecutive season, per FourFourTwo:

Despite being three goals up, there was no let-up from Madrid, as Toni Kroos bagged a fourth before setting up Achraf Hakimi for Madrid's fifth.

Jeinny Lizarazo at AS said it was an ominous result from manager Zinedine Zidane's side:

It was certainly a performance that looked as though Madrid are back to their best after an inconsistent season.

What makes it even more impressive is that it was achieved without a number of key players: Raphael Varane was injured, while Sergio Ramos, Dani Carvajal and Casemiro all missed out because of suspension.

Valencia also picked up an impressive result beating Celta Vigo, who held Barcelona to a draw at the Camp Nou last time out.

Simone Zaza opened the scoring for manager Marcelino's side by heading home at the near post for his 10th La Liga goal of the season.

Opta showed how clinical he has been in front of goal this season:

Celta pressed for an equaliser and almost managed to get on level terms through Iago Aspas, but he saw an effort brilliantly saved by goalkeeper Neto.

La Liga writer Andrew Gaffney was impressed by the Brazilian's heroics:

However, Aspas was not to be denied and managed to level within a minute of the restart, pouncing on the ball at the far post and slotting home from close range.

Sports journalist Robbie Dunne was full of praise for the 30-year-old:

Celta enjoyed the better of the second half but were undone late on when they conceded a penalty after Tucu Hernandez clipped Nacho Gil.

It was harsh on Celta but just about the right decision, according to Spanish sports correspondent Kieran Canning:

Dani Parejo just about managed to get it past Ruben Blanco, and Valencia held on for the win that puts pressure on Barcelona, who remain unbeaten in La Liga.